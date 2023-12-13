Out of the past

125 years

December 13, 1898

The fire department was out this morning, trying a new horse to the hook and ladder wagon, the other horse having been sold a few weeks ago on account of being crippled. The horse has not been purchased yet, but will remain at the fire department for a few weeks and probably be purchased if it proves satisfactory. The price asked is $100.

——-

A new desk has been placed in the post office to be used by Kerr Carey, the rural mail carrier, in preparing his mail for delivery. Boxes for the 114 names of persons on the route, furnished by the Sidney Clothing Co., were put up today by Kerr Carey and G.L. Carr.

100 years

December 13, 1923

Red and white candy canes, such a favorite at Christmas time of young and old, will be in evidence everywhere at the Olympia Confectionery tomorrow. A large supply of these was being made today in the candy-making department at the rear of the Olympia store.

———

At a meeting of the M.E. Church Sunday school last evening, the following officers were elected: W.O. Blake, superintendent; Mrs. J.E. Wells, assistant superintendent; Flinn Rickey, secretary; Miss Alice Bush, assistant secretary; Morton Piper, treasurer; Miss Eileen Silver, assistant treasurer.

75 years

December 13, 1948

Roy Blackston, Lloyd Ruese, Robert Lesher and J. Oliver Amos were named elders during the annual election at the First Presbyterian Church yesterday morning. Robert Allinger and Harry Binkley were named to the board of trustees, and Joseph Laughlin head usher. Elected deacons were Mrs. J. Oliver Amos, Mrs. Lloyd Ruese, and Miss Harriet Cummins.

50 years

December 13, 1973

BOTKINS – New Botkins Councilmen James King and David Counts received the oath of responsibility from Mayor Steven Maurer at last night’s council meeting here. The freshmen councilmen, who have been attending meetings regularly since the election, are now prepared to assume full responsibility for council duties.

——-

Sidney has a new photography shop, specializing in portraits. It is Don Abbott Portraits, 111 S. Ohio Ave, located at the former site of Quality Bakery.

25 years

December 13, 1998

Photo: Botkins High School band members Audrey Uetrecht and Allison Mack play the French horn at the Salvation Army Christmas Castle in downtown Sidney Thursday. The band, under the direction of Paula Geis, performed at one of the “Business Appreciation Days.”

——-

Volunteers served 1,275 meals at the Shelby County United Way Community Christmas Dinner Saturday, including 450 meals delivered to homebound people. “The turnout was tremendous,” United Way Director Charlotte Rehmert said. “We had lines to the door” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

——-

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – On a historic mission of peace, President Clinton today told the Palestinian people they are free to “determine their own destiny on their own land.” He then witnessed a Palestine National Council vote annulling parts of the Palestinian charter that deny Israel’s right to exist. On the first visit to Palestinian-controlled territory by an American president, Clinton applauded Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for making bold moves toward peace.

