Out of the past

125 years

December 14, 1898

The Wapakoneta bowling club and a club from this city bowled a match at Karmire’s alleys in this city last evening. After losing the first game, the Sidney bowlers went on to win the next three. Members of the Sidney team included: George Schaffer, Denton Bemus, Ward Arbuckle, Will Kurtz and James Sollenberger.

——-

Isaac Waddell is making arrangements to move his barber shop from North Main Avenue to a room in the Kelsey block over Bennett’s shoe store. He will move Jan. 5.

100 years

December 14, 1923

Some one hundred girls took part in the entertainment given last evening at the high school auditorium, when the pageant “The Gifts We Bring” was presented under the direction of Miss Helen Michael. The characters were all members of the girls gym classes at the high school. Music for the various numbers was provided by Miss Florence Bender, of the high school faculty.

75 years

December 14, 1948

The Eisenhut Drug Company, east side of the public square, became the Sidney Drug Company today with completion of the business deal involving its sale. The business was sold by the owner, Oliver Eisenhut to Miss Helen Berko, registered pharmacist of Springfield, O. Eisenhut purchased this store in 1927 and has continued to operate it since that time.

50 years

December 14, 1973

Depending on the availability of drilling rigs, two natural gas wells may be sunk near Sidney before the end of the year, according to Nicholas Knezevich, Jr., vice president of the Industrial Natural Gas Corp., Columbus. In September, the company leased the gas and oil rights of 74 Shelby County farms totaling 11,724 acres. The company is paying $1 per acre per year for 10 years.

——-

All officers were re-elected and Kenneth Spinner and Robert Stump won first place over a five-table field, at the annual Christmas party of the Sidney Duplicate Bridge Club, held this week at 112 ½ N. Ohio Ave. Officers for 1974 include Mrs. Ruth Grode, president; Mrs. Frank Clawson, director, and Mrs. James G. Johnson, manager.

25 years

December 14, 1998

PHOTO: Girl Scout Brownie Troop 280 of Sidney cleaned up Shelby Memory Gardens, Ohio 47, near Hardin on Saturday. In the photo, Megan Cole, 8, pulls her bag of trash around during the cleanup effort. Picking up around a grave are Brownies Kristen Roby, 8; Megan Cole; and Sara Hipple 7. The cemetery owner has been accused of not providing proper maintenance at the facility.

——-

Jim Puthoff and his co-workers at Industrial Machining Services in Fort Loramie will soon be moving to larger quarters in the industrial park. Their company has done so well since it was started two years ago that they have outgrown their present building on West Park Street.

——-

Diane Meyer of Ft. Loramie, is a motivational speaker by trade but credits her Boerger family roots for her success. Her father was one of 14 children and whenever the family would get together, they would tell stories for hours on end. Today she uses that family gift as a way to share some of the things she has learned as a teacher and in business to help others be more successful.

