Humphreys joins Versailles Dental

Dr. Ryan Humphreys

VERSAILLES — Versailles Dental has announced that Dr. Ryan Humphreys will be joining their growing practice this January. Humphreys will join a team that includes Dr. Stephanie Sommer to help meet the demands of a new office and growing patient base.

Humphreys, originally from Fort Loramie, graduated from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 2020. Since graduation, Humphreys has immersed himself in a variety of continuing education courses and plans to expand on services such as root canals, implants and cosmetic dentistry to the practice.

“Put simply, I am excited,” said Humphreys. “I have been fortunate with great mentorship up to this point in my career and am eager to continue that with Dr. Sommer. I am beyond grateful for Dr. Sommer and her staff at Versailles Dental for giving me an opportunity to return to the area and serve. I look forward to working in the new office and creating relationships with all the patients.”

Sommer commented, “I feel blessed and thankful to have Dr. Ryan join our practice. He is such a perfect addition to our team. Being from the area, he understands what makes our area so special and will treat our patients like family. His personality and gentle spirit is a great addition to Versailles Dental. We welcome this opportunity with much excitement and cheerful hearts, as we move forward in the process of amazing changes. Hometown traditions and culture are regarded very highly within our team and we are confident all will benefit as we welcome our wonderful new doctor on board.”

Humphreys and Versailles Dental are currently accepting new patients. For more information, visit https://www.versaillesdental.com or call 937-526-5858.