Holiday blood drives planned

ANNA – Help meet the urgent need for blood during the “12 Days of Giving” prior to the long Christmas holiday weekend by donating at various blood drives in Shelby County.

The Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish holiday blood drive will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 9333 state Route 119, Anna.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 11-23 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeved, holiday season t-shirt.

The Sacred Heart blood drive is scheduled close to Christmas and includes festive food and décor, and surprise visits from “Santa Claus” Jim Goettemoeller. Knights of Columbus blood drive coordinator Dave Poeppelman and his wife Denise have continued the tradition of serving hot sloppy joe sandwiches, homemade holiday cookies, and chocolate buckeyes for all donors and visitors in the Donor Café.

Other blood drives are planned for:

• St. Michael’s Hall community blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie.

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

• The Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita through the end of December will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.