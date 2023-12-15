$829,779 to 27 charities

New Choices Inc. Executive Director Danielle Sweitzer, left, accepts a check on behalf of New Choices Inc. for $33,920 from Community Foundation of Shelby County Donor Relations Director Ashliegh Maurer, of Botkins. New Choices was one of the many organizations that received money at the Community Foundation of Shelby County’ Match Day event. New Choices is a domestic violence shelter. The distribution of money was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, Dec. 15. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Representatives of all the organizations that received checks on Match Day. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, Dec. 15. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Match Day supporter Dave Ross speaks as he is recognized for helping making Match Day possible. Match Day was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, Dec. 15. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County distributed $829,779 to 27 participating charities Friday from proceeds of its Match Day event. The amount exceeded the 2022 total by nearly $18,000.

Match Day was held on Nov. 28, Giving Tuesday, and results were announced to each organization during a celebration held Friday at the Historic Sidney Theatre.

For the seventh consecutive year, the local foundation offered matching money of up to $5,000 to 501(c)(3) charities that had an organization fund within the Community Foundation.

“We want to express our gratitude to every person, civic group and business who gave during Match Day. Participating charities were challenged to motivate their donors to raise the full matching amount and we are thrilled that each exceeded that sum,” said Ashliegh Maurer, Community Foundation donor relations director. “As people called or stopped by our office, they expressed their joy and enthusiasm about giving. A number of people supported multiple charities.”

Including the $5,000 match, totals distributed to each charity were:

• Agape Distribution, $52,382

• Alpha Community Center, $42,767

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, $29,782

• Botkins Education Foundation, $14,905

• Charity League, $17,810

• Compassionate Care of Shelby County, $40,315

• Fort Loramie Education Foundation, $20,865

• Grace Lutheran Church, $11,489

• Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, OH, $18,975,

• Historic Sidney Theatre, $15,498

• New Choices, $33,920

• Operation Rebirth, $30,340

• RACK, $66,385

• Rustic Hope, $89,415

• S&H Products $26,622

• Samaritan Works, $16,865

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, $29,820

• Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF), $29,390

• Shelby County Arc, $16,865

• Shelby County Historical Society, $40,940

• Shelby County Libraries Foundation, $19,455

• Shelby County United Way, $23,280

• Sidney Alive, $19,350

• Sidney First United Methodist Foundation of Sidney, $20,155

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, $28,326

• Wilma Valentine Childcare, $51,557

• Wilson Health Foundation, $22,305

“My deepest thanks go to Dave Ross, who provided the matching dollars, which was the inspiration for each charity to raise at least $5,000. His tremendous generosity is the reason we can hold Match Day and his enthusiasm for its future is terrific,” said Marian Spicer, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Thank you to everyone who gave. Each of these organizations plays a vital role in the stability of our community and they need our support.”

“Organizations have told us that these dollars will buy equipment, hire staff, support learning and provide basic necessities like food, baby supplies and health and wellness programs. Now it is time for these Match Day gifts to be put to work and for the participating organizations to do even more to improve the lives of those they serve.”

Plans have begun for the next Match Day to be held on Dec. 3, 2024. The Community Foundation of Shelby County administers $55 million in 245 charitable funds including scholarship, donor advised, designated, community granting and organization funds. Information can be viewed at commfoun.com.