Out of the past

125 years

December 18, 1898

Jasper Wade has erected a one-story business room on the property adjoining his residence on Broadway Avenue and opened a grocery store. It will be known as the Crystal White grocery.

——-

Rev J.A. Patterson, of the Presbyterian Church, in an excellent sermon on the subject: “Is the Young Man Safe,” yesterday morning made an earnest plea for the organization of a Young Men’s Christian Association in this city, with sufficient financial support to fix up rooms in which young men of our city could enjoy spending their leisure hours.

100 years

December 18, 1923

The wheels of industry are again turning at a rapid speed at the Anderson Body Company plant in this city, formerly the Sidney Manufacturing Co. The firm is building bodies for the Dodge Brothers and the first of the new four-door Anderson “Brougham” body was taken to the plant of the firm in Detroit last week.

——-

With Secretary Johnston promising, “there will be chickens here from everywhere,” the Fourth Annual Poultry show got underway today in the Metropolitan Hotel building on West Poplar Street. There is no admission charge for the show which will continue through the balance of the week.

75 years

December 18, 1948

The resignation of Patrolman Guy Roach from the Sidney police force, effective Dec. 17, was revealed today by City Service Director F.H. Rohler. Roach, who served in the police department nearly 20 years, tendered his resignation early this week for health reasons. He joined the force on Feb. 2, 1929.

——-

Appointment of Jerome A. Raterman, president of Monarch Machine Tool Co., to the sales and service committee of the National Machine Tool Builders Association for 1949 was announced today by L.D. McDonald, president.

50 years

December 18, 1973

Lehman High’s Cavaliers have vaulted into first place in the Dayton Journal Herald’s ratings of area Class A high school basketball teams, it was announced today. Coach Jerry DeLong’s Cavaliers, 5-0 on the season, moved from second place last week to first this week following a pair of weekend victories over Minster (65-59) and previously unbeaten Anna (80-64).

——-

Anybody who tried to stock up on toilet paper Monday morning found either bare or poorly stocked shelves in local supermarkets, which had a run on the paper product last weekend. Local supermarket managers reported that customers stockpiled toilet paper over the weekend. Apparently, the “squirreling” of the paper resulted from a news broadcast announcing a potential shortage of paper products.

25 years

December 18, 1998

Barbara Staley knew for a long time that she wanted to be a minister. The official request for her to serve came early this year when United Methodist Church officials asked the Perry Township woman to take over as pastor of the Port Jefferson and Maplewood United Methodist churches.

——-

NEWPORT – More country music stars have been added to the lineup for Country Concert ’99 at Hickory Hill Lakes. The event takes place July 8-11. John Michael Montgomery, Martina McBride, Terri Clark, Michael Peterson and Mark Wills are the latest additions. Also scheduled to appear are Alabama, Sammy Kershaw, Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina, Lonestar and The Wilkinsons.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.