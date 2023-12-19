Counts promoted to F&M Bank commercial banker

ARCHBOLD – F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) announced the promotion of Nate Counts to vice president, commercial banker for the Southern Ohio market.

Doug Shaw, Southern Ohio Regional president said, “Nate is a seasoned commercial banker and brings 30 years of expertise to the financial services industry. Nate has developed and implemented effective financial solutions for clients, excelling in credit evaluation, loan structuring and financial analysis throughout his career. We can count on his commitment to stay current with industry trends and regulations, ensuring the highest standards of service and compliance in Southern Ohio.”

Counts has a bachelor’s in economics from Marietta College. His contributions to the community extend beyond finance, as he serves as a board and executive committee member for Health Partners Free Clinic in Miami County. He also actively contributes to enhancing sports programs for the local youth on the Anna Athletic Boosters.