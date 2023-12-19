Friday/Saturday boys scoreboard: Russia beats Minster

Russia’s Benjamin York drives while covered by Ian Homan at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Brogan Stephey shoots as Russia’s Hayden Quinter, left, and Braylon Cordonnier, defend at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Kole Richard drives as Russia’s Jaxon Grogean defends at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Braylon Cordonnier tries to get past Minster’s Cole Albers at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Vince Borches drives past Minster’s Connor Schmiesing at Russian on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russias’ Jaxon Grogean shoots as Minster’s Kole Richard defends at Russian on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Vince Borchers drives followed by Minster’s Kole Richard at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Felix Francis looks to shoot while covered by Minster’s Noah Schwieterman at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SATURDAY RESULTS

Russia 64, Minster 34: Read more here.

New Bremen 48, Fort Loramie 36: Read more here.

Indian Lake 61, Anna 49: The Rockets lost their first game of the season in Lewistown. Trey Heitkamp led Anna (3-1) with 19 and Mason Carey added 10.

Newton 51, Houston 29: The Wildcats lost their fifth straight by a lopsided margin and fell to 2-5 overall.

Jackson Center 55, Waynesfield-Goshen 27: The Tigers won their second game of the weekend to improve to 2-3 overall.

FRIDAY RESULTS

Sidney 56, West Carrollton 47: Read more here.

Botkins 70, Fairlawn 32: Four players scored in double figures for the Trojans (5-0, 3-0 SCAL) in a dominating win. Collin Doseck scored 20, JJ Meyer scored 13, Rylyn Paul scored 10 and Jordan Herzog scored 10. The Jets dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in SCAL play.

Anna 64, Houston 23: Four players scored in double figures for the Rockets (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) in a dominating win. Jacob Feroze led the squad with 15 points while Alex Shappie, Brady Wenning and Trey Heitkamp each scored 10. Houston dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in SCAL play.

Jackson Center 46, Fort Loramie 37: Read more here.

Lehman Catholic 46, Bethel 32: The Cavaliers built a 26-6 lead by the end of the first quarter but were held scoreless in the second and managed five points in the third. Bethel cut the gap to 31-20, but Lehman finished with a 15-12 edge in the fourth. Donovan O’Leary led Lehman (3-1, 2-1 TRC) with 20 points and 13 rebounds.