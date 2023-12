Minster’s Annie Hemmelgarn, left, and Fort Loramie’s Skyler Albers, chase a loose ball at Minster on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Victoria Mescher drives as Minster’s Kayla Lamm follows at Minster on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Anna Larger drives while covered by Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose at Minster on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Avery Brandewie shoots as Minster’s Lydia Mescher defends at Minster on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Kali Schmiesing drives past Fort Loramie’s Avery Brandewie at Minster on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Skyler Albers and Minster’s Anna Larger collide while reaching for a loose ball at Minster on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose rose looks to pass while covered by Minster’s Sadie Niemeyer at Minster on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Victoria Mescher looks to get past Minster’s Addi Inskeep at Minster on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SATURDAY RESULTS

Fort Loramie 50, Minster 47: Read more here.

Sidney 38, West Carrollton 29: Read more here.

Russia 41, Botkins 27: The Raiders won an SCAL game on Saturday in Botkins to improve to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in SCAL play.

Jackson Center 46, Lima Perry 38: The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Lima to improve to 5-2 overall.

Newton 58, Fairlawn 24: The fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 with a loss on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Covington 59, Lehman Catholic 33: Read more here.