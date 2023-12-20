Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Registration is now open to request free tickets to the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight holiday concerts scheduled for Dec. 19 and 20. The band will celebrate the holidays with a variety of classic holiday favorites in two performances at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, beginning at 7 p.m. each day. The concerts will take place in the museum’s second building and last approximately 70-90 minutes. Due to the popularity of these free concerts, tickets are required and limited to six tickets per person. Ticket requests can be made by visiting www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/. Paper tickets will not be issued this year. Requestors will receive a digital confirmation of their ticket request.

• Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wapakoneta, will host its annual Holiday Lights display until Sunday, Jan. 7. The lights will be turned on at dusk each night. The displays are open and free to the public with a guest book and donation box located at the front entrance.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, presents CoSHOP Holiday 2023, a curated collection of over 500 holiday and winter-themed fine art and fine craft from select community-driven artists and benefitting the arts community and The Co. CoSHOP Holiday runs through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Additional hours are Holly Days at The Arcade, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec, 6-7 open until 8 p.m. and Friday, Dec, 8, open until 9 p.m.

• Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland returns to the Newport Aquarium through Dec. 24. The adventure begins in the Surrounded by Sharks tank where visitors can talk with Santa while he’s diving underwater. Children will be able to make magical bubbles with their special Christmas wish inside.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Rosy Toes Designs. Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are both friendly to the environment and a joy to use. This year’s offerings include Christmas trees and birds created from recycled sweaters, as well as wet and needle felted leaf ornaments. Each piece is individually handcrafted and one of a kind. Prices range from $6 – $15. Chapman’s work can be found November and December at Brukner Nature Center. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• Registration is open for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Fitness Under the Wings, taking place each Saturday in January from 8 – 9 a.m. at the museum. Participants can choose from a free Yoga class or take an indoor walk through the museum galleries. The program is free and open to the public. Yoga classes will be presented by Indigo Yoga and are suitable for all skill levels. Must be aged 12 or older. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. Visit https://fb.me/e/35tXxlfMb for more information and to register. Those who prefer to walk can get their steps in with a walk through the museum galleries. All walkers will be able to participate in a “Walker’s Challenge” with one winner chosen each week to receive free entry into an Air Force Marathon event, including in-person and virtual events (relays and Tailwind Trot excluded). Strollers are welcome and water bottles are encouraged. No pets, other than service animals, are permitted. Museum walkers do not need to register, and the activity is open to all ages. This event is made possible by generous support from the Air Force Museum Foundation.

• Country Legends Festival, part of the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, planned for Saturday, Aug. 31, at Lions Park in West Liberty. The lineup includes Tracy Lawrence, 10 p.m.; Diamond Rio, 8 p.m.; Chris Cagle, 6 p.m.; an Blackhawk, 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. The event raises money for local charities, nonprofits and local families dealing with medical expenses. Early bird tickets start at $64 for the day and are on sale now at www.clfestival.com. One dollar of every ticket sale goes to Tracy Lawrence’s nonprofit organization to help fight homelessness.

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

• The WACO Museum is offering a presentation about the origin of Christmas, Santa Claus, St. Nicholas and the historic Yule and Winter Solstice celebrations at 7 p.m. Bill Albers will be explaining how we arrived from thousands of years ago to the modern day Christmas celebration. The presentation is free to the public and will be held at the festive, decorated Hayner Cultural Center, in Troy. Complimentary tea and a St. Nicholas cookie will be offered.

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

• Coffee With Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 E. North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with veterans and enjoy a cup of coffee.

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

• Darke County Singles New Year’s Dance, at Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Pre-sale tickets are $15 per person Cover charge is $20 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the dance planned for 8-11 p.m. The band will be Triple Nickle. The ticket includes a meal. Contact Lori or Don to get tickets before the day of the dance. Additional food will be available, along with a 50-50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets. All singles or couples are welcome. You must be 21 years of age to attend.