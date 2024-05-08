Let yourself go: May 8

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market, pickup in Troy, Order online and pick up on Tuesdays. For information, visit https://openfoodnetwork.net/miami-county-locally-grown/shop#/home_panel.

• Wapakoneta Farmers Market, every Saturday through October, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., parking lot across from the Auglaize County Courthouse.

• The American Revolution Experience’s traveling exhibit will be at Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, through May 29. The exhibit is the inaugural event for the Darke County America 250! celebration that will continue through 2026. Garst Museum and Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have teamed up to bring this event to Greenville. Garst Museum and DAR will host John and Karen Burkett as they portray the lives of one of America’s Founding Fathers, President John Adams and his wife Abigail on Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] . For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

THURSDAY, MAY 9

• Shelby County Master Gardeners will host a garden talk at the Amos Memorial Public Library from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. Angie Frantom and Courtney Diltz from Crossway Farms will present “Going to Pot.” The program is free and open to the public. There will be handouts, snacks, and a door prize. No pre-registration is necessary.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

• Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, will host the Darke County Singles Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9. The band will be Road Kill. Additional food will be available, along with a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets. Dancers must be 21 yeas of age. Singles and couples are welcome.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

• Shelby County Coin Club’s annual Coin Show at the American Legion, 1265 Fourth Ave., 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission and parking. Door prize drawings every hour. There will also be a drawing for coins. Tickets are available at the event or from a club member. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m.