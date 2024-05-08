Let yourself go: May 8

ONGOING
• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
• Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market, pickup in Troy, Order online and pick up on Tuesdays. For information, visit https://openfoodnetwork.net/miami-county-locally-grown/shop#/home_panel.
• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.
THURSDAY, MAY 9
• Shelby County Master Gardeners will host a garden talk at the Amos Memorial Public Library from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. Angie Frantom and Courtney Diltz from Crossway Farms will present “Going to Pot.” The program is free and open to the public. There will be handouts, snacks, and a door prize. No pre-registration is necessary.
SATURDAY, MAY 11
• Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, will host the Darke County Singles Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9. The band will be Road Kill. Additional food will be available, along with a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets. Dancers must be 21 yeas of age. Singles and couples are welcome.
SUNDAY, MAY 19
• Shelby County Coin Club’s annual Coin Show at the American Legion, 1265 Fourth Ave., 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission and parking. Door prize drawings every hour. There will also be a drawing for coins. Tickets are available at the event or from a club member. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m.