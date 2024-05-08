2024 Rock Piqua! line-up announced

PIQUA — The Rock Piqua! all-day food truck and music festival will return on June 22 in downtown Piqua with four musical acts in the lineup.

For 10 years, Piqua Arts Council (PAC) and Mainstreet Piqua have been unifying the Piqua community through music with their annual Rock Piqua! event.

In previous years this event was held as a free concert series throughout the summer months. A few years ago, the event was transformed into an all-day food truck and music festival that brings a diverse music line-up, a wide variety of food trucks, ice-cold beer and beverages, and an annual car show that features over 125 cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Rock Piqua! has brought numerous bands and musicians to the stage since its beginning in 2014, with a persistent mission to advocate for local musicians and present a high-quality show for community members, friends and families. Bands such as Reflektion, Brother Believe Me, Clark Manson, Cole Ritter & the Night Owls, Zack Attack and more have filled the town with songs each summer.

This year, PAC has invited Jamie Suttle to return as the night’s headliner, along with the Tyler Cochran Trio, The Kid and The Riff Raff and The Bucket List Players.

Country singer-songwriter Suttle gained her musical inspiration as a child while singing in church in her home state of Kentucky. Now a resident of Dayton, Jamie draws on other genres of music such as rock, R&B, and soul to create her own unique sound. Suttle has released three full-length albums so far as well as seven singles. Her latest album, Dark Roots, was released in 2022 along with the music video for the title song on her YouTube channel. Suttle will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Performing just before Suttle will be the Tyler Cochran Trio. The Tyler Cochran Trio sets out to combine the soul of the blues, mentality of jazz and attitude of rock into an experience that leaves you humming their tunes long after the music has stopped. Hailing from Dayton, the Tyler Cochran Trio began as a side project in 2014 and has evolved into Cochran’s main endeavor. The Trio features the line up of Cochran on guitar and vocals, Matt Rookard on bass and Phil Doncaster on drums. Their performance will start at 5 p.m.

The Kid & The Riff Raff is a six-piece rock band reviving the sounds of the 90s and 2000s. Their brand of throwback music will be sure to put a beat in everyone’s step. The Kid and The Riff Raff will start at 3 p.m.

Hailing from southwestern Ohio, The Bucket List Players is a nine-piece horn band that pays tribute to all the great funk, rock, soul and R&B classics including Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores, and many others. They will perform at 1 p.m.

In addition to live entertainment all day, there will be a wide variety of food trucks available to all attendees, including BV Eatz, Susie’s Big Dipper, Naughty Lobstah, BackAlley Eatz, Freda’s Food Truck Trailer, The Brunch Truck and The Rolling Lemon. Ice-cold beer and beverages will also be available for purchase all day, including the classic domestics like Michelob Ultra and White Claws, as well as a selection of craft beer from Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

The seventh annual Rock ‘N Roll Car Show will begin at noon. The cost to enter is $5 per vehicle with people’s choice awards and free dash plaques available for the first 75 cars. Pre-registration is open online and registration will be available at 10 a.m. on June 22.

For more information, visit www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/rock-piqua.