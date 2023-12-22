1,500 meals served at Christmas dinner

To the Editor:

The 42nd Annual Community Christmas Dinner took place on Dec. 9 inside the EMA Building in the Fairgrounds. This was a free meal, open to the entire community. We served approximately 1,200 meals, of which 300 meals were delivered to homebound individuals.

A traditional holiday meal was prepared by The Spot. Volunteers from Temperance Lodge No. 73 Free and Accepted Masons; the Masonic Lodge of Sidney whipped up plenty of mashed potatoes. About 80 community volunteers helped with preparing, serving, cleaning up, and delivering meals. Many community leaders and elected officials as well as local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts helped to serve the food.

Music was provided by the Anna Local Schools Jazz Band. Alvetro Orthodontics sponsored and decorated Santa’s corner as well as donated toys. Santa was able to give each child a candy packet thanks to a donation by Merrill and Ann Asher.

The Christmas Dinner was sponsored by the Shelby County United Way. Special thanks to the following donors who contributed towards the dinner monetarily: Donald and Evelyn Bensman Foundation, Schaffer Insurance, FISH of Shelby County, Edward and Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Thompson. The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency allowed us the use of their facility to host the dinner. Chris Roediger, and the county, facilitated set up for the dinner along with a crew from the county jail. Kiwanis Club of Sidney and other community volunteers delivered the meals to homebound individuals.

This dinner would not be possible without the dedicated community volunteers and sponsors. We appreciate each and every one of you!

Tracy Eck

Shelby County United Way