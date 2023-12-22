By Chris Potter - Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25132699

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Trenton Lee Wilson, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Mitchell J. Hoying, 27, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandy Annette Liles, 50, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alivia Lyn Dammeyer, 18, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $135 fine.

Phyllis Marie Rose, 66, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ronald William Long, 36, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kimberly Ott, 60, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Traveon Tyrone Bailey, 27, of Englewood, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and speeding – dismissed, $105 fine.

Ilya M. Vitebskiy, 73, of Beavercreek, was charged with passing on right of motor vehicle, $136 fine.

Patricia Ann Lochard, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tracy L. Comer, 50, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Raine M. Hoying, 34, of Sidney, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Joan K. Lukey, 87, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Angela N. Skirvin, 47, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Ian Wayne Anderson, 26, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Ashley Ann Thomas, 37, of Jackson Center, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Manuel Molina Molina, 39, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Gerald Slife, Jr., 54, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Craig W. North, 40, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Seth Thomas Bishop, 27, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Jenna M. Lillard, 28, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license – dismissed, $113 fine.

Ronald E. Todd, Jr., 52, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Megan Claire Tsangaris, 30, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven Mikel Brenthall, 28, of Saint Marys, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $180 fine.

Jennifer Singh, 42, of Kenton, was charged with no operator license, $136 fine.

Danielle Ludwig, 34, of Sidney, was charged with failure to remove key/set brake, $136 fine.

Cory James Eldridge, 34, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Juan Carlos Godinez, 19, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Alaina Katherine Webb, 20, of Eaton, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $130 fine.

Nikolay Victorovich Zagorodny, 37, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cora Lynn Bent, 20, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alisha Grace Cruse, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard Anthony French, 55, of Wyandotte, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffrey Lee Williams, Jr., 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carman Sue Trafzer, 54, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kori Ann Weiss, 43, of Ansonia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaleb Jesse Weaver, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation – driver, $234 fine.

Kiaysha Ronae Ward, 28, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin Wayne Altman, 49, of Montezuma, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Troy Neil Stemen, 54, of Blue Ash, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Kimberlyn M. Martin, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Allyna N. Smith, 20, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin K. Days, 26, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katherine Elizabeth Shreffler, 35, of Gibsonburg, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Becky Marie Scheidt, 70, of Van Wert, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lucas John Happensack, 33, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carleigh Michelle Ross, 18, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaden Bradlee Hughes, 18, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin L. J. Reimer, 22, of Lakeview, was charged with right of way when turning left and tinted windows/restrictions, $155 fine.

Lakeya Parks, 29, of Piqua, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

C. Magnus J. Rozen Knudson, 18, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone.