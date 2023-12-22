Belmont University dean’s list

NASHVILLE — The dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2023 semester has been released. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Named to the dean’s list were Kale Long, of Quincy, Sierra Snow, of DeGraff, Alayna Rindler, of Versailles, Alaina Snow, of DeGraff, and Katrina Sowers, of Piqua.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries.