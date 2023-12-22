Habitat for Humanity hires construction manager

Barga

TROY — Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby County recently hired new construction manager Mark Barga.

Barga brings to the organization over 30 years of construction experience that started on his grandfather’s farm when he was in his teens. He has experience in new home construction, room additions, home repairs including bathrooms and kitchens, excavation, electrical and plumbing, roofing, siding, doors and windows, and decks and handrails. He has a strong record of partnering and working with local contractors.

Barga retired from the Sidney Fire Department as the assistant fire chief. He was a trained firefighter and paramedic, led the department’s code enforcement and was a fire scene investigator. In addition to his role at Sidney Fire, he was the assistant fire chief for the Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department where he gained extensive experience working with and training volunteers. He has operated excavation and construction companies around his shift rotations at the fire department and continued to complete home improvement projects into his retirement.

“We are excited to have Mark Barga join our team as the new construction manager. His leadership, construction, and volunteer management experience will be a huge asset as we look to significantly expand our critical home repair program. His character and past service to the community make him an ideal candidate for this position. Mark will be joining the organization in January,” Habitat Executive Director Scott Barr said.

“The new role as construction manager and the addition of Mark to the team align with the organization’s strategic plan of serving more families with our critical home repair program. We are excited in the direction we are headed and the opportunities to impact more lives in 2024.” Barr said.

“I am looking forward to bringing my 30-plus years of experience in construction and remodeling to the Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. I am excited to continue to help serve the citizens of both counties through this great faith-based organization,” Barga said.

Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a local nonprofit organization meeting all Habitat for Humanity International standards. Their mission is seeking to put God’s love in action. Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. They are currently looking for compassionate volunteers at the ReStore in Troy and volunteers with experience in woodworking, carpentry or construction for the home repair program and inside the activity center. Interested volunteers can contact Barr at [email protected] or 937-332-3763.