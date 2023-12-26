SWCD holds annual banquet

Kip Studer from the Ohio Department of Agriculture gave an update about H2Ohio at the 77th annual Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District banquet on Dec. 7. Courtesy photo Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District Education and Outreach Coordinator Amanda Hurley, left, presents the 2023 Partnership Award to Shelby County Library employees Rikki Unterbrink, left to right, April Osborne, Jenny Piatt and Cassandra Monnin at the 77th annual Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District banquet on Dec. 7. Courtesy photo Bill Maxson, of Maxson Farms, left, receives the 2023 Cooperator of the Year Award from Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District Elected Board Supervisor Steve Berning and District Administrator Jason Bruns at the 77th annual Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District banquet on Dec. 7. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY – Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) held its 77th annual banquet on Thursday, Dec. 7 at St. Michael Hall in Fort Loramie.

Approximately 80 attendees were present including Shelby County residents; supporters of Shelby SWCD; representatives from Ohio Department of Agriculture, Unites States Department of Agriculture, and many community groups; and district staff.

After the Board of Supervisor voting and a buffet dinner, the keynote speaker, Kip Studer from the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), gave an update about H2Ohio. H2Ohio is a statewide initiative addressing water issues throughout Ohio. The focus of ODA’s H2Ohio initiative is to reduce the phosphorus and nitrogen load in Lake Erie.

Next, Maxson Farms was awarded the 2023 Cooperator of the Year Award. Bill Maxson and his family are long-time cooperators and champions of soil and water conservation. Maxson Farms has utilized many best management practices on its land and participated in many Shelby SWCD programs over the years. Bill Maxson also served as a supervisor for 24 years, volunteering countless hours of his time to learning about and promoting conservation.

Shelby County Libraries (SCL) were then awarded the 2023 Partnership Award. This award is given to a person or entity that has made outstanding contributions to the success of conservation programs in Shelby County. In 2023, SCL collaborated with Shelby SWCD on multiple events and programs including conservation storytimes, conservation creations, special summer reading programs, conservation day camp, and the Shelby County fair. Through collaborations with SCL environmental education was brought to every corner of Shelby County in 2023.

Next, Shelby Jones, a sophomore from Anna High School, was announced as the winner of the 2023 Shelby SWCD Camp Canopy Scholarship.

The top finishing Shelby County school at the Area IV Envirothon, Houston Team 1 from Houston High School, and the winner of the Big Tree Contest, Koenig Equipment of Botkins, were also recognized. Lastly, the work and activities of Shelby SWCD were reviewed with a video.

Shelby SWCD is responsible for the promotion of conservation and development of natural resources within Shelby County with special emphasis on soil and water. The district also aids landowners with the planning and application of conservation practices on their land. For more information, contact the office at 937-492-6520 or visit www.shelbyswcd.org.