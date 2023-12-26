Dealing cards to friends

Joan Heitmeyer, left, of Sidney, watches as Kay Barlow, of New Knoxville, reveals her hand during a game of Five Crowns at Amelia’s on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Carol Weidner, left, of Houston, talks with Patsy Maxwell, of Sidney, during a hand of Five Crowns at Amelia’s on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The two are original members of the card club, which was started after they graduated from Sidney High School in 1949. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Martha Ely, of Port Jefferson, plays a hand of Five Crowns at Amelia’s on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Members of a card playing group are, left to right, front row: Joan Heitmeyer, of Sidney, Carol Weidner, of Houston, and Phyllis Piper, of Sidney. Back row: Kay Barlow, of New Knoxville, Patsy Maxwell, of Sidney, and Martha Ely, of Port Jefferson. The group gathered to play a game of Five Crowns at Amelia’s on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Melanie Speicher

SIDNEY — A mother, daughter and granddaughter. All three are tied together through a deck of cards.

Add several more friends and you’ve got a room full of laughter, fun and friendships that will last forever.

When Carol Weidner, 92, of Houston, was growing up, her mother was a member of a card club. She thought it was a lot of fun to see her mom and her friends get together to play cards.

So when Weidner graduated from Sidney High School in 1949, she talked to her lifelong friend, Patsy Maxwell, 92, of Sidney, about starting their own club.

“There were six of us when we started,” said Maxwell. “They were all our classmates and friends. We’d meet once a month at someone’s home. The rotation of meetings was set up alphabetically by the last name.”

Neither Weidner nor Maxwell can remember the first card games they played … but when two more members were added, Euchre became the game of the night. They now play Five Crowns.

The current members of the card club are Weidner, Maxwell, Phyllis Piper, 92, of Sidney, Martha Ely, 72, of Port Jefferson, Joan Heitmeyer, 85, of Sidney, and Kay Barlow, 66, of New Knoxville. Barlow is Weidner’s daughter.

When they first started playing cards, all the women were single. Maxwell was the first of the group to get married in October 1949.

“We’ve lost members and we’ve added members,” said Piper. “We now play Five Crowns because any number of people can play it.”

Barlow and her sister looked forward to their mom hosting the event “because we got the leftover candy,” she said.

“My kids enjoyed it too,” said Ely of the leftover goodies her kids would eat when she hosted the monthly card club.

The women all agree they like the friendships they have created being members of the club. Each year they pick a “secret sister” to give a birthday present to. During their December meeting, they reveal who their secret sister is and have a Christmas exchange.

“I adore the members of the club,” said Barlow. “These ladies are good people.”

“I’ve known these people forever,” said Piper, who has been a card club member for 50 years. “I enjoy being around them.”

“I like just getting out of my house,” said Ely. “This is my big entertainment for the month. They all entertain me.”

“Since the seventh grade, I’ve been friends with Carol,” said Maxwell. “I like to get together with the new friends we’ve made (through card club).”

“The new friends,” said Heitmeyer, “have become old friends. I love everybody who I’ve played cards with. They are very patient with me.”

Barlow said it became more difficult for the members to go to one of their houses to meet monthly. They had been meeting at the American Legion but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the legion closed its doors. They didn’t play cards for nine months during the pandemic. When they decided to resume their games, they reached out to Amelia’s about meeting there.

“Amelia has been very generous to let us come here to meet,” said Barlow. “We started meeting here after COVID. There’s good food and a great atmosphere here.”

Both Ely and Heitmeyer began playing as substitute players for the club. When someone left, they joined the club full time. Barlow has been a member for 25 years.

When they’re not playing cards, each woman has other things they like doing.

“I make baby coverlets,” said Piper. “I also do jigsaw puzzles. I was a military wife for 15 years. He took care of the Marines and I took care of him and our son.”

“I like pickleball, golf and traveling,” said Barlow. “I have a lot of friends I go to lunch with.”

“I like to quilt,” said Ely, who also made Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus outfits for Barlow and her husband.

Weidner said she likes to read and also worked with the Shelby County Humane Society with her daughter. An animal lover, she has rescued many cats and nursed them back to health.

Both Maxwell and Heitmeyer like to color.

“I also take a lot of naps,” said Heitmeyer, which drew a chuckle from her friends.

“The biggest joy of this club is having friends of all ages,” said Barlow.

The group meets the third Wednesday of each month at Amelia’s Restaurant for lunch and cards as their friendship continues to grow.