BOE certifies petitions for upcoming election

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections certified all petitions and issues the office received for the March 2024 election at a special meeting on Dec. 28.

Candidate petitions for offices are as follows:

• Prosecuting Attorney: William R. Zimmerman Jr. — Republican

• Common Pleas Judge: Timothy S. Sell — Republican

• Recorder: Jodi L. Siegel — Democrat

• Treasurer: Steven Todd Lotz — Republican

• Clerk of Courts: Michele Mumford — Republican

• Sheriff: James R. Frye — Republican

• County Commissioner: Bruce Alan Metz — Republican; John Adams — Republican; Mack A. Knupp — Republican; Philip Barhorst — Republican; James C. Goettemoeller — Republican

• Engineer: Nicholas L. Miller — Republican

• Coroner: A. David McDonald — Republican

• 12th District State Senator: Zulma E. Schrupp — Democrat; Susan Annette Manchester — Republican; Bernardo F. Moreno — Republican; Frank LaRose — Republican

• 85th District Ohio State House of Representatives: Victoria Maddox — Democrat; Tim Barhorst — Republican

• Delegate at Large: Patricia A. Frost Brooks — Democrat; Ted Strickland — Democrat

• Turtle Creek Township Republican Central Committee: Dennis Grandey — Republican

• Cynthian East Republican Central Committee: Stephen J. Knouff — Republican

• Sidney 1-C Republican Central Committee: James G. Liggett — Republican

• Sidney 4-C Republican Central Committee: Terry Pellman — Republican

• Salem Township East Republican Central Committee: Brent E. Clinehens — Republican

• Clinton Township Republican Central Committee: Dan A. Cecil — Republican

• McLean Republican Central Committee: John Wesley “Wes” Farno — Republican

• Van Buren South Republican Central Committee: Ted Berning — Republican

• Sidney 3-B Republican Central Committee: Gary L. Hollenbacher — Republican

• Sidney 1-B Republican Central Committee: John Adams — Republican

• Loramie East Republican Central Committee: Drew Edward Walker — Republican

• Sidney 4-D Republican Central Committee: Dan Francis — Republican

• Cynthian West Republican Central Committee: Kennedie Goubeaux — Republican

• Fort Loramie Village Republican Central Committee: Randal J. Ahlers — Republican

• Washington Township Republican Central Committee: Scott A. Kelly — Republican

• Sidney 4-A Republican Central Committee: David O’Leary — Republican

• Loramie West Republican Central Committee: Dale M. Goubeaux — Republican

• Franklin Township Republican Central Committee: Gary Heitmeyer — Republican

• Orange Township Republican Central Committee: Bruce Toal — Republican

• Sidney 2-B Republican Central Committee: William P. Ankney — Republican

• Perry Township Republican Central Committee: Lola A. Billiel — Republican

• Salem Township West Republican Central Committee: William W. Deal II — Republican

• Sidney 1-B Democrat Central Committee: Susan Dunson — Democrat

• Sidney 2-B Democrat Central Committee: Heather Davidson — Democrat; James Rickey — Democrat

• Sidney 2-C Democrat Central Committee: Joyce Reier — Democrat; Linda Long — Democrat

• Sidney 2-D Democrat Central Committee: Gregory Miller — Democrat

• Sidney 4-B Democrat Central Committee: Beth A. Spires — Democrat

Issues to be voted on in the March election are as follows. How each issue will appear on the ballot has not yet been released:

• City of Sidney Additional Municipal Income Tax

• City of Sidney Charter Amendment

• Fort Loramie Local School District Income Tax

• Orange Township Tax Levy

• Shelby County Health Department Tax Levy

• Village of Lockington Tax Levy

• Village of Port Jefferson Fire Tax Levy

• Village of Russia EMS Tax Levy

• Graham Local School District Income Tax (Champaign County)

• Versailles Exempted Village School District Miscellaneous (Darke County)