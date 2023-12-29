BOE certifies petitions for upcoming election

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections certified all petitions and issues the office received for the March 2024 election at a special meeting on Dec. 28.
Candidate petitions for offices are as follows:
• Prosecuting Attorney: William R. Zimmerman Jr. — Republican
• Common Pleas Judge: Timothy S. Sell — Republican
• Recorder: Jodi L. Siegel — Democrat
• Treasurer: Steven Todd Lotz — Republican
• Clerk of Courts: Michele Mumford — Republican
• Sheriff: James R. Frye — Republican
• County Commissioner: Bruce Alan Metz — Republican; John Adams — Republican; Mack A. Knupp — Republican; Philip Barhorst — Republican; James C. Goettemoeller — Republican
• Engineer: Nicholas L. Miller — Republican
• Coroner: A. David McDonald — Republican
• 12th District State Senator: Zulma E. Schrupp — Democrat; Susan Annette Manchester — Republican; Bernardo F. Moreno — Republican; Frank LaRose — Republican
• 85th District Ohio State House of Representatives: Victoria Maddox — Democrat; Tim Barhorst — Republican
• Delegate at Large: Patricia A. Frost Brooks — Democrat; Ted Strickland — Democrat
• Turtle Creek Township Republican Central Committee: Dennis Grandey — Republican
• Cynthian East Republican Central Committee: Stephen J. Knouff — Republican
• Sidney 1-C Republican Central Committee: James G. Liggett — Republican
• Sidney 4-C Republican Central Committee: Terry Pellman — Republican
• Salem Township East Republican Central Committee: Brent E. Clinehens — Republican
• Clinton Township Republican Central Committee: Dan A. Cecil — Republican
• McLean Republican Central Committee: John Wesley “Wes” Farno — Republican
• Van Buren South Republican Central Committee: Ted Berning — Republican
• Sidney 3-B Republican Central Committee: Gary L. Hollenbacher — Republican
• Sidney 1-B Republican Central Committee: John Adams — Republican
• Loramie East Republican Central Committee: Drew Edward Walker — Republican
• Sidney 4-D Republican Central Committee: Dan Francis — Republican
• Cynthian West Republican Central Committee: Kennedie Goubeaux — Republican
• Fort Loramie Village Republican Central Committee: Randal J. Ahlers — Republican
• Washington Township Republican Central Committee: Scott A. Kelly — Republican
• Sidney 4-A Republican Central Committee: David O’Leary — Republican
• Loramie West Republican Central Committee: Dale M. Goubeaux — Republican
• Franklin Township Republican Central Committee: Gary Heitmeyer — Republican
• Orange Township Republican Central Committee: Bruce Toal — Republican
• Sidney 2-B Republican Central Committee: William P. Ankney — Republican
• Perry Township Republican Central Committee: Lola A. Billiel — Republican
• Salem Township West Republican Central Committee: William W. Deal II — Republican
• Sidney 1-B Democrat Central Committee: Susan Dunson — Democrat
• Sidney 2-B Democrat Central Committee: Heather Davidson — Democrat; James Rickey — Democrat
• Sidney 2-C Democrat Central Committee: Joyce Reier — Democrat; Linda Long — Democrat
• Sidney 2-D Democrat Central Committee: Gregory Miller — Democrat
• Sidney 4-B Democrat Central Committee: Beth A. Spires — Democrat
Issues to be voted on in the March election are as follows. How each issue will appear on the ballot has not yet been released:
• City of Sidney Additional Municipal Income Tax
• City of Sidney Charter Amendment
• Fort Loramie Local School District Income Tax
• Orange Township Tax Levy
• Shelby County Health Department Tax Levy
• Village of Lockington Tax Levy
• Village of Port Jefferson Fire Tax Levy
• Village of Russia EMS Tax Levy
• Graham Local School District Income Tax (Champaign County)
• Versailles Exempted Village School District Miscellaneous (Darke County)