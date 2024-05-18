Workforce celebrates students’ future careers

Students signing documents in the front row from left to right are Eli Boerger (UVCC-Fort Loramie), Fletcher McKinney (UVCC-Anna), and Own Klinker (UVCC-Anna) during Workforce Partnership’s signing day on Wednesday at Historic Sidney Theatre. The three students celebrated the completion of Upper Valley Career Center electrical pre-apprenticeships and the beginning of their careers at Honda as Equipment Service Technicians. Courtesy photo Students honorees who signed employment offers, along with the company representatives and school administration, pose for a photo during Worforce Partnership’s signing day on Wednesday at Historic Sidney Theatre. Courtesy photo On the bottom left, A’mya Thornton (Sidney) and on the bottom right, Carlee Swaney (Jackson Center), pose for a photo along with Wilson Health and Sidney City Schools and Jackson Center Local Schools administrators during Worforce Partnership’s signing day on Wednesday at Historic Sidney Theatre. The two students were celebrating employment offers with Wilson Health as they continue their educations at Edison State and Rhodes State College, respectively. Courtesy photo Ohio Rep. Tim Barhorst, R-Fort Loramie, speaks during Worforce Partnership’s signing day on Wednesday at Historic Sidney Theatre. Courtesy photo

Workforce Partnership held its third annual signing event on Wednesday at the Historic Sidney Theatre. The event celebrated 2024 graduates who have committed to employment with Shelby County companies.

A total of 29 students from local school districts and the Upper Valley Career Center participated in the signing activities.

The student honorees included: Jacob Taylor, Dylan Westfall, Keegan Stutz, Dylan Lenhart, Treighton Edwards, Wyatt Royce, Gavin Gillum, Eli Boerger, Nolan Cramer, Josalin Morris, Bradley Douglas, Isaac Fishel, Tameya Keeran, Ethan Sherman, Fletcher McKinney, Owen Klinker, Kole Homan, Carter Johnson-Young, A’mya Thornton, Carlee Swaney, Dameon Daniels, Kellen Purkeypile, Brice Hughes, Rylee Vestal, Abby Lamm, Jaxon Douglas, Katarinia Burger, Evan Fogt and Hunter Hicks.

Additionally, six recipients of the Career Launch Scholarships and 15 STNA Certification Scholarship awardees were honored. The students included: Riley Barhorst, Marcus Berger, Eva Goubeaux, Mason Hughes, Nolan Merickel, Jonathan Valentine, Luke Courtad, Cynthia Davidson, Isabel Flores, Miley Heffelfinger, Kyleigh Houchin, Evelyn Johnston, Tameya Keeran, Madison Kipp, Haley Profitt, Rhyanna Reese, Ja’Nai Saylor, Raylie Sterling, Alexis Walters, Kaylee Wilson, and Madison Young.

The companies recruiting these students include: Area Energy & Electric Inc., Cargill, Slagle Mechanical Contractors, Copeland, Lochard Inc., Kirk NationaLease, Fairhaven, HONDA, Sidney Manufacturing, Lacal Inc., Wilson Health, Ferguson Construction, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Detailed Machining Inc.

Ohio Rep. Tim Barhorst, R-Fort Loramie, provided the opening comments. He encouraged students to “show up and show out” and challenged them to not only be reliable, but to do their best in all circumstances.

Mick Given, Chair of the Workforce Partnership Board of Directors, delivered the closing remarks, highlighting the history and growth of the organization and thanking the company partners and school administration for the collaboration to support students in their career paths.

Workforce Partnership, a non-profit organization supported by 50 private companies, aims to promote workforce development in local school districts with a focus on skills training and career exploration to help attract local talent to fill jobs in Shelby County. To learn more visit www.workforcepartner.com or visit its Facebook page.