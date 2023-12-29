OCJS announces drug task force funding opportunity

COLUMBUS – The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is accepting applications for local drug task force funding to be awarded as part of the Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund.

The fund is part of the Drug Interdiction, Disruption, and Reduction Plan that is funded through Ohio’s two-year operating budget.

Grants will cover drug task force expenses related to enforcing the state’s drug laws and combating illegal drug activity.

Funds can be used by agencies to investigate drug trafficking organizations and to disrupt the drug supply through intelligence gathering, information sharing, and multi-agency coordination. Grants can also be used to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families through education, support, and treatment options.

Applications are due by Feb. 8, 2024, at 5 p.m. Projects may apply for up to 12 months operating from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

For technical assistance on any part of the application, call OCJS at 614-466-7782 and ask to speak to the grants coordinator. For more information about grants, visit http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/grants.stm.