Out of the past

125 years

December 29, 1898

On account of the extensive remodeling of the rink, the management will be unable to open for roller skating before the latter part of next week. Patrons are to watch for announcement of the grand opening.

——-

The Bimel Buggy Company in this city reports a flourishing business, having turned out more than 1,800 buggies during the past year.

100 years

December 29, 1923

Clerk of Courts William A. Darst is now the champion speller of the eastern part of Shelby County, the result of the big spelling match conducted at the Kidville schoolhouse of Maplewood. The contest was spirited to the end. Margaret Howell won the junior spelling contest conducted during the evening.

——-

Mayor Roy Bland will have plenty of business to attend to when he assumes the duties of his office tomorrow morning, New Year’s Day. There will be 16 pints of “bootleg” liquor on the desk awaiting him, captured in a raid made by officials Saturday evening.

75 years

December 29, 1948

Winners in the Christmas door decorating contest, sponsored by the Sidney Garden Club, announced today found first place going to Mr. and Mrs. Marion Hemmert, second place in the competition went to the William Rhees home, and third place, the door at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Jackson. Judges in the competition were Mrs. Carl Rike and Ferd Freytag.

50 years

December 29, 1973

Herbert Schlater, president of Sidney Electric Co., was honored last week when he was appointed a vice-president of the National Electrical Contractors Association in Washington, D.C.

——-

HOUSTON – Tom Roetgerman, advisor to the Houston FFA, will conduct an adult farmer class entitled “Determination of Land Value” Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Houston High School Vo-Ag room.

25 years

December 29, 1998

ANNA – Dale Locker resigned as mayor of Anna Tuesday night. Julie Ehemann will assume the position of mayor for the remainder of Locker’s term, which runs until Jan. 1, 2000.

——-

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Is the internal combustion engine dead? Not yet. But scientists and engineers attending the Greater Los Angeles Auto Show on Tuesday believe its days are numbered. Auto industry representatives are talking seriously about alternative vehicles expected someday to replace today’s gasoline-powered models. It is believed the internal combustion engine will be phased out as a matter of necessity in developing countries, regions considered growth markets by the auto industry.

