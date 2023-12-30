Boys basketball: Sidney can’t keep up with Vandalia-Butler

Sidney junior guard A’Zon Steele dribbles ahead of Vandalia-Butler’s Tayven Crump during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Steele scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets in a 50-38 loss. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior forward Mitchell Davis looks to pass with pressure from Vandalia-Butler’s Julius Rank during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Davis scored 12 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Jayce Daniel shoots with pressure from Vandalia-Butler’s TJ Green during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney coach John Willoughby complains to an official during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Jayce Daniel dribbles with pressure from Vandalia-Butler’s AJ Holderman during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard A’Zon Steele dribbles ahead of Vandalia-Butler’s Tayven Crump during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard A’Zon Steele shoots with pressure from Vandalia-Butler’s Julius Rank during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Ethan New looks to shoot with pressure from Vandalia-Butler’s Luke Seibert during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Jayce Daniel shoots a 3-pointer during a Miami Valley League game against Vandalia-Butler on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Vandalia-Butler has frustrated opponents this year, and Sidney was the latest to be exasperated on Friday.

Sidney struggled to keep up in the second half and lost 50-38 in a Miami Valley League game. The Yellow Jackets trailed 18-15 at halftime, but a barrage of 3-pointers in the third quarter allowed Butler to build a double-digit lead.

Butler (6-2, 6-1 MVL Miami Division) hasn’t allowed more than 49 points this season and has held four opponents under 40 points.

The Aviators’ zone largely contained Sidney.

The Yellow Jackets have the three players averaging double figures, including Julius Spradling and A’Zon Steele, who lead the MVL in scoring. The three average about a combined 46 points per game and were held to a combined 22 on Friday.

“We didn’t come out strong enough, didn’t come out motivated enough,” Sidney coach John Willoughby said. “… We did too much dribbling, dribbling, dribbling, not doing anything with it, missing some guys that are open, not passing the ball well off of our moves.”

Sidney (5-3, 4-3 MVL Valley) has a tough week scheduled next week. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host Northmont (5-4) on Wednesday, travel to Tippecanoe (6-2, 6-1 MVL Miami) on Friday and host Bellefontaine (1-5) on Saturday.

“It’s going to be tough for us,” Willoughby said of three games in four days. “We’re starting to be inconsistent. We’ll play well, then not play well. We can’t do that. I told them yesterday in practice, the way we were practicing, going through our shooting, looked like the night before Fairborn (a 44-42 loss on Dec. 19).

“I just told them a team will typically have two games the whole season where they’re mentally not ready to play. We’ve had our two, and that’s got to be it.”

Steele and senior forward Mitchell Davis each scored 12 points. Davis, who is 6-foot-4, helped Sidney stay in it with several baskets in the post, including a dunk on a bullet pass from Spradling at the start of the third quarter to cut the gap to one point.

But Butler dominated the rest of the quarter thanks in part to AJ Holderman, who made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the quarter. The Aviators led 39-23 heading into the fourth.

“I thought we could have got it inside all night against them, and didn’t take advantage of it,” Willoughby said. “… Offensively, we’re not pushing it hard enough. Once we get into the halfcourt, we’re just playing with it too much. We’ve got to get over it.”

Sidney switched to a full-court press in the fourth quarter, started the quarter on a 15-2 run and pulled within 41-38 on a three-point play by Davis with about two minutes left.

But Butler beat the press on three consecutive possessions and made layups to quickly push the gap to nine points. Sidney didn’t score again.

“Once we got it down to (three), we took three tough shots, and with that, they threw it over our heads, and we didn’t get back,” Willoughby said. “We did well for a while, but didn’t do very well with our press, did not cover it very well. Let them throw it across the court.”

Holderman led Butler with 19 points.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.