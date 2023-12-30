Out of the past

125 years

December 30, 1898

Stump Brothers have sold the New Era Laundry to Ed McVay. He will take charge of the laundry next Monday.

——-

The members of the Sidney Liederkranz were entertained to a good old-fashioned supper by Louis Weinschenk at his home in East Sidney last evening. After supper was served, the evening was spent in singing German songs.

100 years

December 30, 1923

Mrs. James McCracken and Grant Kiser, residing south of Sidney on Orange Pike, reported to Sheriff Clark his morning their chicken houses had been raided some time during the night. Mrs. McCracken reported the loss of about 50 Rhode Island Red chickens and Mr. Kiser about 25 of the same kind.

——-

There will be no city or rural delivery from the Sidney post office New Year’s Day. However, the stamp window will be open from eight to 9 a.m.

75 years

December 30, 1948

The new year will bring five changes in the roster of officials for Shelby County. Scheduled to take the oath of office on Monday are: Robert Gearhart, Earl Wooddell and Arthur Zimpher, commissioners, succeeding Clark Pruden and S.A. Griffis, and Dr. H.H. Elliott, succeeding Dr. Russell Wiessinger, as coroner.

50 years

December 30, 1973

FORT LORAMIE – The annual Christmas decorating contest, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, was judged Dec. 23 by judges Mr. and Mrs. William Kennard of Lima. Award for best decorated business establishment went to Martin’s Flowers & Gifts, with Gaier’s Garage being mentioned as a close second place. The second category, the best-decorated residential entry way, was won by Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Fortman, with second place going to Mr. and Mrs. Don Wehrman. Mr. and Mrs. Gary Maurer received honorable mention.

25 years

December 30, 1998

Shelby County Commissioners Tuesday endorsed a plan to promote the arts that includes a proposed cultural arts center in downtown Sidney. The commissioners endorsed the Community Cultural Arts Plan after a presentation by Mardie Milligan of the Gateway Arts Council, project manager, and Larry Jutte, Honda of America corporate executive and project chairman.

——-

RUSSIA – The theme of the Russia High School homecoming, to be held Jan. 8 and 9, will be “You’re My Angel.” The queen candidates for the event are: Tricia Boerger, Danielle Larger and Erica Schafer. The kind candidates are: Craig Monnin, Matt Schulze and Brian Stang.

