NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The blood drive will be conducted at The Way International’s Outreach Services Center located at 19100 E. Shelby Road in New Knoxville from 8 a.m. until noon. Access to the blood drive through the E. Shelby Road entrance will be noted with signs.

The blood drive is open to the public. Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) with any questions or to schedule an appointment. Donors can also go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “wayintl” to schedule an appointment.