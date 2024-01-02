SHI: Tavolo Modern Italian lease comes to an end

SIDNEY — Sidney Hometown Investments (SHI), a dedicated proponent of local businesses and community development, has announced the conclusion of the lease for Tavolo Modern Italian. With gratitude for nearly three years of culinary excellence and unwavering community support, Hometown Investments reflects on the memories shared at Tavolo.

In the midst of global uncertainty in May 2020, Tavolo Modern Italian emerged as a beacon of culinary ambition. The location was transformed from an old bank in downtown Sidney into a modern dining experience offering delectable dishes and a contemporary ambiance for evening dining, numerous festive occasions and intimate gatherings.

Rocco Catanzarite, owner of Tavolo Modern Italian shares, “Due to the growth experienced by our other businesses (Karoc Marathon, Murphy’s Craftbar & Kitchen and Boots in the Street), we have determined that the best course of action is to focus our resources going forward in those specific areas.

On Jan. 15, 2024, Tavolo Modern Italian will conclude its lease and close its doors.

“We would like to express our appreciation to our patrons and our employees for their dedication. A special thanks goes out to SHI, who truly partnered with us. We look forward to 2024 and anticipate a new culinary tenant at the location,” said Catanzarite in a press release.

“Our restaurant’s patrons can expect the same quality food and service at Tavolo until the end of its lease. Thank you to Sidney, Shelby County, and all those who have supported us,” Catanzarite said.

The transformative culinary experience owes its existence to the unwavering dedication of the Catanzarite family, who, for over a decade, have been committed to bringing new and vibrant businesses to Sidney. Hometown Investments expresses heartfelt appreciation to Tavolo’s dedicated staff, loyal patrons, and the local community for supporting Tavolo.

“Sidney Hometown Investments expresses gratitude to the Catanzarite family for their contribution to Sidney and Shelby County through the establishment of Tavolo. We are confident that many of you have experienced wonderful moments and created lasting memories. While this change is challenging, Sidney Hometown Investments is simultaneously enthusiastic about the upcoming opportunities. We extend our best wishes to the Catanzarite family as they focus on their other local businesses. We invite everyone to share in our excitement as we plan to bring something new to downtown Sidney in the very near future.” said Mick Given on behalf of Sidney Hometown Investments.

“We hope the patrons, friends, and community members will continue to support Tavolo and its exceptional staff during their final two weeks,” said Given.

As Tavolo Modern Italian concludes its lease, Sidney Hometown Investments anticipates the dawn of a new era coming by early spring. The space will embrace a fresh and innovative concept that aligns with their dedication to community enrichment and culinary excellence.

For the latest developments, Given encourage people to follow Sidney Alive on their social media platforms to see what is coming in 2024.

Sidney Hometown Investments remains devoted to fostering local businesses and community growth. With an unwavering passion for creating spaces that unite people, they are committed to delivering unique and unforgettable experiences that enhance the vibrancy of the community.