Friday scoreboard: Botkins comes back, beats Anna 50-49

• Boys basketball

Botkins 50, Anna 49: The Trojans rallied in the fourth quarter and beat Anna 50-49. Dylan Topp scored 15 points, Jordan Herzog scored 14 and Paul scored eight for Botkins (7-1, 5-1 SCAL). Botkins led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, but Anna used a 23-6 edge in the second to take a 36-23 halftime lead. The Trojans used a 13-7 edge in the third to pull within 43-36, then continued their rally in the fourth. Trey Heitkamp led the Rockets (5-5, 3-3) with 12 points while Evan Myers scored 10.

Tippecanoe 60, Sidney 57: The Yellow Jackets fell scoreless over the last 50 seconds, and Tippecanoe scored the last seven points to rally. The Red Devils led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime. Tipp was clinging to a 41-40 lead at the end of the third quarter, and Sidney took the lead with about two minutes left. A basket by Jayce Daniel gave Sidney a 57-53 lead with about 50 seconds left, but the squad never scored again. Jayce Daniel led Sidney with 14 points, Mitchell Davis scored 12 and Julius Spradling and A’Zon Steele each led Sidney with 10 points.

Other scores:

Jackson Center 55, Houston 17

Russia 43, Fort Loramie 18

Troy Christian 54, Lehman Catholic 37