125 years

January 6, 1899

The opening of the Poplar street skating rink at the armory last evening was a grand success, the armory being packed to its utmost capacity. The managers, Charles Benjamin and Earl Karmire, will no doubt make the rink a desirable place for the amusement-loving people of Sidney.

——-

A new horse has been purchased for the hook and ladder wagon at the fire department of George Stabler living near Careysville. The price paid was $95 and Thomas Robbins went to Careysville yesterday after- noon and brought the horse to Sidney.

——-

Mail carrier L.E. Kelley had a bad fall while making his regular delivery this afternoon. He slipped while Boar came down the steps in front of Rich J.W. Cloninger’s residence on North Brow Walnut avenue.

100 years

January 6, 1924

Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church held a special meeting after the church services yesterday morning and voted to extend a call to the Rev. Harry P. Long, the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church at Thornville, O., to fill the place made vacant by Rev. D.F. Schultz who will leave the last of this month to take charge of a Lutheran Church in Washington, D.C.

——-

The back door to the club at Tawawa Lake was broken open and a boat and other articles stolen over the weekend. Mr. Kah now has a man watching the property.

——-

Willard Yinger, of this city, who graduated in June of last year from the Illinois College of Chiropody, Chicago, Ill., has been granted a license to practice chiropody in the state of Ohio.

75 years

January 6, 1949

A cessation of heavy rains and the inflow of a cold air mass brought an end today to the possibility of severe flooding throughout the Miami Valley. The heavy rains disrupted transportation in many areas of the state yesterday, flooding highways and low areas.

50 years

January 6, 1974

NEW KNOXVILLE – Miss Betty Kiefer, a missionary in Africa, has returned to her New Knoxville home for a year. She is staying with her mother, Matilda Kiefer.

——-

The oath of office will be administered tonight to two new Sidney Board of Education members, Mrs. Richard O. Carey and Howard Brown.

——-

More than 1,000 more auto titles were issued to Shelby Countians in 1973 than in 1972, according to figures released by Shelby County Clerk of Courts Barbara Geuy

——-

Shelby County Commissioners, at a reorganization meeting this morning, elected Donald G. Conklin chairman of the board. Conklin, who is in his second term as commissioner, replaces Harold Simon, who became vice-chairman. Both nominations were made by Commissioner Merton Maxwell.

——-

Connie Kies, an eighth grade Kettlersville School student, has been notified of acceptance of two poems submitted to the National Poetry Press of Los Angeles, California

25 years

January 6, 1999

A computer “hacker” is the cause of disruptions of Internet service from a local computer company in recent days, officials said. Officials of Bright.net/Ohio have been working since Saturday to maintain service to 3,000 customers that use the computer service to gain access to the Internet computer network, said Lonnie Penderson, company president. Bright.net has given information to the Shelby County prosecutor’s office for potential prosecution. This is the first time someone intentionally has disrupted the Bright.net system, Penderson said. The company has been in business in Ohio since 1995 and was the first Internet service provider for Shelby County computer users.

——-

WASHINGTON (AP) -In a solemn prelude to the first presidential impeachment trial in 130 years, House prosecutors delivered to the Senate today two articles of impeachment accusing President Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice. The White House declared there wasn’t “a compelling case” for ousting Clinton. With an agreement on the framework for the trial still elusive, Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott said he would gather all 100 senators in a rare, private session in the Old Senate Chamber after they were sworn in as jurors “to decide in a bipartisan fashion how to proceed.’

