Boys basketball notes: Sidney ends busy week with comeback win against Bellefontaine

Sidney junior guard Julius Spradling drives against Bellefontaine’s Riley Neer during a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney. Spradling scored 14 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard A’Zon Steele shoots as Bellefontaine’s Patrick Stolly defends during a nonconferene game on Saturday in Sidney. Steele scored 14 points in the second half to help the Yellow Jackets rally and earn a 47-42 victory. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior forward Mitchell Davis shoots with pressure from Bellefontaine’s Jair Mundy during a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney. Davis scored seven points, including a late three-point play that sealed the win. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Julius Spradling shoots during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Saturday in Sidney. Spradling scored 14 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Gavin Gillum defends against Bellefontaine’s Jacob Salyer at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s A’zon Steele shoots while covered by Bellefontaine’s Trey Taylor at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ethan New shoots as Bellefontaine’s Patrick Stolly defends at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s A’zon Steele drives against Bellefontaine’s Patrick Stolley at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Mitchell Davis shoots against Bellefontaine at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jayce Daniel makes a leaping pass while covered by Bellefontaine’s Riley Neer at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney got a workout this week, including against an improving Bellefontaine squad on Saturday.

After falling in the final minute at Tippecanoe on Friday, Sidney played its best late on Saturday and beat the Chieftains 47-42 to snap a three-game losing streak.

“We came out a little slow, but we picked it up in the second half and played pretty well together,” Sidney junior guard Julius Spradling, who scored 14 points, said. “We’ve just got to keep playing together.”

Sidney (6-5) started slow both nights. On Friday, Tipp built a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Sidney used a 17-12 edge in the second to pull within 28-25 at halftime.

It was back-and-forth throughout the second half. Sidney led 57-53 with 40 seconds left, but the Red Devils scored the last seven points to win by three points, thanks in part to late fouls and free-throw shooting. Sidney starters Mitchell Davis and Ethan New fouled out in the final minute.

Tippecanoe (7-2) is in first place in overall MVL standings.

“It stung, for sure,” Spradling said. “We played hard. Put everything out there. We wanted the W. I think we wanted it more, but unfortunately, they got the win.”

Though Bellefontaine (1-8) has struggled this season, the Chieftains have played better lately. They lost 48-47 to Xenia on Dec. 30 and 48-45 to Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division leader Springfield Kenton Ridge (9-2) on Friday.

Sidney, which was playing its third game in four days, struggled early against Bellefontaine on Saturday. The Chieftains led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-8 edge in the second to take a 23-16 halftime lead.

“I’m all about the mental approach, and if you don’t come in ready to play, you’re not going to play. It’s that easy.” Willoughby said. “… You worry about these types of games, playing so many games in four days and playing good opponents. Bellefontaine always gives us trouble; they’re sound and they always go after the ball.

“… But I was still a little disappointed at halftime. I was looking for something to bust, but I don’t have that in me anymore. That was a bad start. …As a coach, you want your kids to be ready to play. I’m glad we pulled it out in the second half.”

Sidney started the third quarter with an 9-4 run to pull within 27-25 points with about three minutes left, but Bellefontaine finished with an 8-5 run to take a five-point lead into the fourth.

But the Yellow Jackets picked up the pace in the fourth, started shooting better and rebounded better on the defensive end and prevented Bellefontaine from getting any second-chance looks.

Willoughby said better movement on offense helped the comeback.

“I don’t know what it is. There’s so much evidence that when we move the ball in man or zone, we’re a good team,” Willoughby said. “We get good shots. We’ve got good shooters, We’ve got guys who can score inside.

“When we just want to pass once and shoot it, or pass and dribble a hundred times and then try to shoot it, we’re not very good.”

The Yellow Jackets scored the first seven points of the fourth to take their first lead of the game at 37-35. After Bellefontaine scored five straight to retake the lead, Sidney scored the next eight points, the last of which came on three-point play Davis with 58.5 seconds left to give Sidney a 45-40 lead.

Spradling got an inbounds pass at halfcourt coming out of a timeout, dribbled down the lane and passed to Davis on the baseline, who made a shot off the glass, drew a foul and made a free throw.

“I saw an open lane, so I just took it,” Spradling said. “I knew (Davis) was on my back side, so I dropped it to him.”

Bellefontaine senior Riley Neer made a basket with 43 seconds left to cut the gap to 45-42, but Sidney drained the clock, and A’Zon Steele made two late free throws to seal it.

Steele scored all of his 14 points on Saturday in the second half to help Sidney rally. He made four 3-pointers, with two in each the third and fourth quarters.

“He had a good second half,” Willoughby said. “Once he realizes that his teammates are going to get him good shots, he’s tough to stop. When he feels he has to take it on his own, he struggles, because he has to go against three defenders, because they know A’Zon can play. He has to rely on his teammates, and when he does, it’s good for everybody.”

New and Davis each finished with seven, and Jayce Daniel added five.

Spradling is averaging close to three assists per game along with six rebounds and two steals. Willoughby credited him for playing well again Saturday.

“Julius made a couple big plays at the end,” Willoughby said. “He had that big offensive rebound when Mitchell and Ethan couldn’t get it, and it falls into Julius’ hands, and he goes right back up with it.

“That drive he had when they went man-to-man and he drove and gave it to Mitchell was huge.”

Sidney is scheduled to travel to Greenville on Tuesday and Troy on Friday for MVL games.

Spradling said the squad is hoping to finish the second half of the season strong.

“We’ve got to keep playing together, come to practice and practice hard,” Spradling said.

Anna loses two games by 1 point each

Anna had two more close losses this weekend, as it lost 50-49 to Botkins on Friday and 58-57 to St. Henry on Saturday.

Anna (5-6) used a 23-6 edge in the second quarter on Friday to take a 36-23 halftime lead, but the Trojans rallied a 13-7 edge in the third and 14-6 edge in the fourth.

The Redskins built a 31-23 lead by halftime on Saturday. Anna rallied with a 16-11 edge in the third and 18-16 advantage in the fourth but couldn’t earn the win.

Anna has lost three games by one-point margins this season.

Trey Heitkamp scored 12 points against Botkins while Evan Myers scored 10. Myers scored 19 points against St. Henry while Mason Carey scored 15 and Alex Shappie scored 10.

Anna is scheduled to host Fort Loramie on Friday.

Botkins wins two, improves to 8-1

After suffering its first loss of the season on Tuesday to undefeated Russia, the Trojans bounced back with two wins over the weekend.

Dylan Topp scored 15 points, Jordan Herzog scored 14 and Rylyn Paul each scored eight in Friday’s come-from-behind win at Anna.

Collin Doseck led Botkins with 20 points on its home court on Saturday in a 58-43 win over Fort Recovery. Paul and Herzog each added nine.

Botkins (8-1) is scheduled to host Marion Local on Tuesday and Parkway on Saturday.

Lehman Catholic winning streak snapped

Lehman Catholic’s six-game winning streak ended with a 54-37 loss at Troy Christian on Friday.

The Eagles built a 33-15 lead by halftime. Donovan O’Leary led the Cavaliers (8-2) with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.