Out of the past

125 years

January 8, 1899

The directors of the Peoples Savings and Loan Association organized at their meeting last evening by re-electing the old officers: W.H. Wagner, president; R.H. Trego, vice vice president; L.M. Studevant, secretary, and W.M. Kingseed, treasurer.

——-

The store of Hudson Flinn at Houston was broken into by burglars some time last night. A number of pocket knives and a ladies gold watch were stolen

100 years

January 8, 1924

Mayor Roy Bland today appointed Robert Brackney to the post of City Safety Director. Philber Abe, who had previously been appointed to the position, found it necessary to resign because of business responsi- bilities. Brackney is presently in charge of the basement department at Thedieck’s. The mayor also announced the reappointment of Howard Grant Commission. to the Park.

——-

Shareholders of the First National Bank at their meeting yesterday named the following officers and directors: W.H. Wagner, president; L.M. Studevant, vice president; J.C. Cummins, cashier, directors, 1.H. Thedieck, A.J. Hess, W.T. Amos, William Kingseed, R.H. Trego, Charles Timeus, J.E. Russell.

75 years

January 8, 1949

Elmer Weipert, Pike street, was named chief of the Sidney Fire department.

——-

Truman Pitts, former sheriff of Shelby county, serving 12 years in that capacity, is the new supervisor at Lake Loramie.

50 years

January 8, 1974

Mrs. Junnie (Shirley) Phelps, a resident of Pemberton for the past 27 years, has been appointed postmaster at Pemberton Post Office.

——-

Doris Ware, the first woman ever to fill a council seat in Jackson Center, was sworn into office last night by Mayor Donald Holt.

——-

Richard Meeker was re-elected Monday to serve as Hardin-Houston Board of Education president. David Stang was elected Vice-president, replacing William Smith

——-

Shelby County Commissioners have set aside $6,000 of Federal Revenue Sharing money to buy senior citizens some transportation. According to Mrs. Irene Collier, executive secretary of the Shelby County United Fund, the proposed transportation system, scheduled to begin within one month, will be operated by senior citizens under the jurisdiction of the Shelby County Cancer and Health Foundation, a United Fund agency.

——-

William Lonsbury was elected president of the Sidney City Board of Education Monday at a reorganizational meeting. He replaces John L. Shinn.

——-

Because of increased operating costs at the Shelby County Home for the Aged, commissioners have authorized a raise in the rates charged. Rates in the hospital section of the home have been boosted from $6.75 per day for board and nursing care to $7.50 per day.

——-

The local Red Cross agency has organized a community effort to reach elderly, blind, and disabled people who may be eligible for monthly U.S. Government checks under a new program called “Supplemental Security Income.”

25 years

January 8, 1999

WASHINGTON (AP) The Year 2000. President’s Council on the Year 2000 is setting up a toll-free information line for answering consumers’ queries about possible millennium problems. By dialing 1-888-USA-4-Y2K, consumers can access pre recorded messages seven days a week, 24 hours a day on how personal computers, small business, telephones and other products or services will be affected by the approaching year.

——-

With the coming of the new year, there are new licensing laws created to help young driver’s become better prepared to hold a license. Ohio’s new teen graduated licensing law became fully effective Jan 1. With this law, parents and legal guardians will be required to verify completion of 50 hours of driving time with the new driver, including 10 hours at night. Now at age 15-1/2 teenagers are allowed to apply for a temporary permit. This permit must be held for at least a month and in good condition for up to a year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.