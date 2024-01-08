Crashes

Carl Anthony Burt, 41, of Piqua, was cited with operation at a stop and yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 6 at 5:54 p.m.

Burt was traveling westbound on Howard Street and Jeffrey T. Pleiman, 51, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on North Kuther Road. Burt failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection and struck Pleiman. Burt then fled the scene. The vehicle Pleiman was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Bart W. Brandewie, 62, of Fort Loramie, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 5 at 2:58 p.m.

Brandewie was traveling eastbound on state Route 47. Willie J. Robinson, 62, of Sidney, was attempting to turn left out of the Walmart parking lot onto state Route 47. Brandewie failed to stop at the red light and struck Robinson while he was making the turn.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 4 at 4:36 p.m.

Harry Joseph Harris III, 50, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road. Tabitha Nicole Werling, 36, of Sidney, was leaving the shopping plaza near Applebees attempting to continue straight through the intersection to the plaza with Kroger when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Due to conflicting stories and being unable to confirm either driver’s story, neither driver was cited. Werling’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Melisa M. Oglesbee, 52, of Sidney, was cited with operation at a stop and yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 4 at 1:48 p.m.

Oglesbee was stopped at the stop sign on North West Avenue at the intersection of Pike Street. Dalton D. Carey, 18, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Pike Street. Oglesbee pulled onto Pike Street in front of Carey, causing a collision.

Police call log

MONDAY

-8:55 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.

-7:45 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-1:59 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:33 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:04 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

SATURDAY

-7:10 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Lynn Street.

-5:54 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of North Kuther Road and Michigan Street.

-4:06 p.m.: summons. Camille R. Ike, 32, of Troy, received a summons to appear in court for trespassing.

-3:34 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:25 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue.

-2:18 p.m.: crime in progress. Christopher Lee Ferguson, 43, of Sidney, was arrested for theft, assault, and criminal damaging/endangering.

-1:36 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of Third Avenue.

-11:18 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-12:30 a.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to someone with a gun in the 200 block of Washington Street.

FRIDAY

-10:51 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.

-9:21 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:04 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to counterfeit money in the 70 block of South Vandemark Road.

-5:29 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 600 block of East Court Street.

-4:58 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-2:58 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell