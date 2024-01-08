County record

Crashes

Diane L. Drees, 71, of Sidney, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 31 at 10:46 a.m.

Drees was behind Timothy Eugene Wade, 63, of Sidney, while traveling northbound on Kuther Road when Drees rear-ended Wade at the stop sign at the intersection of Cisco Road. Drees’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Cammie Anna Johns, 19, of Union City, Indiana, was cited with failure to yield at an intersection after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 30 at 9:21 a.m.

Johns was traveling eastbound on Fort Loramie Swanders Road and stopped at the intersection of state Route 29. Luke J. Piper, 29, of Dayton, was traveling northwest on state Route 29 approaching the intersection. Johns pulled out in front of Piper, causing a collision that sent both cars spinning off the north corner of the intersection. Johns’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Piper’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-10:54 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 50 block of Lockport Trail in Piqua.

-7:05 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 18000 block of state Route 47.

SATURDAY

-5:27 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 10000 block of Wenger Road in Anna.

-3:21 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of Clear Street in Port Jefferson.

-12:42 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua.

-10:16 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 15000 block of Staley Road in Anna.

-8:51 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of Fessler Buxton Road.

-8:16 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

FRIDAY

-9:31 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-8:02 a.m.: crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 4000 block of County Road 25A.

-2:33 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 9000 block of Cross Street.

-1:57 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-12:12 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road.

THURSDAY

-9:51 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-4:51 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of West Mason Road and Kuther Road.

Village call log

SATURDAY

-3:46 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of East State Street.

FRIDAY

-8:45 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

THURSDAY

-6:31 p.m.: scam. Botkins Police received a scam report in the 100 block of Dinsmore Street.

-3:10 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a property damage crash in the area of Eilerman Road.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-11:09 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-7:09 a.m. to 6:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-6:03 a.m.: vehicle fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-8:54 a.m. to 5:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-9:34 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

-3:10 a.m. to 5:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-4:22 to 10:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell