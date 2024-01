A worker tosses debris out a window of the Ohio Building and into a bin on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The Ohio Building is currently being stripped clean of all old and damage material. Once everything unsalvageable is removed the building will be remodeled for into private living spaces. Constructed in1923 the building originally housed businesses and office space with the Venus Chocolate candy manufacturing facility occupying the rear. The building later hosted a variety of tenants, including a prominent pool hall and bar, but has been vacant for many years.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News