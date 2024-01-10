SIDNEY — Jan. 8 was the beginning of the winter reading challenge at Shelby County Libraries. The contest is open to anyone with a Shelby County Libraries card. It is divided into three groups; children, teen and adult. Each participant will receive a punch card at the time of signing up to count their progress. They will receive a punch for each completed task, which is:

• Read a book (includes audio and e-book)

• Read 5 magazines

• Read 5 children’s books

• Watch a movie

• Complete a weekly activity sheet

Once a punch card is completed, they will be given a small prize. The limit is three cards per person. The challenge will go on until Feb. 24.