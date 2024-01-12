Out of the past

125 Years

January 12, 1899

Harvey Cornell, who lives south- east of Sidney, has commenced the erection of a large elevator on his property, locating it about a half-mile south of his residence Mr. Cornell and his sons expect to go into the general grain business.

——-

The board of education met this afternoon and decided not to employ a new teacher for the high school and will let the present corps of three teachers finish out the year.

——-

The fox hunt at Botkins was a success. Over 800 persons were on the grounds and one fox was caught. Three others got away as the Loramie creek was near the center and the ring could not be well formed.

——-

An oil derrick has been erected on the farm of Peter Gillmannorth of Botkins.

100 Years

January 12, 1924

The Shelby County Fair board was meeting today to complete its reorganization. Last November was the first time in a dozen years that the voters of Shelby county found on their ballots the names of members to be elected to this position. There has been considerable controversy relative to this mode of election and to its constitutionality.

——-

Among the successful applicants passing the state bar examination held Dec. 17 and 18 were Millard E. Hussey and Leo M Wingetboth of Sidney.

——-

The stripping department of the Deisel Wemmer Cigar Co. will resume operation on Monday. The other departments will not start until later on account of electrical wiring and painting which has been being done and is not yet completed.

——-

David Oldham celebrated the 70 anniversary of his birth yesterday. In honor of the occasion a family reunion was held at the home of Harry Oldham in Riverside last evening.

75 Years

January 12, 1949

A two-man committee is preparing today to study the possibilities of establishing a military reserve unit in Shelby county Wallace Masteller Jr. and Robert Allinger, officer veterans of World War II were appointed as the study group at a meeting last evening at the home of Charles Price.

——-

Dr. Roy Ware, Pasco, Shelby county veterinarian was honored this week when he was presented the annual award of the Gamma chapter. Omega Tau Sigma fraternity, at Ohio State University.

50 Years

January 12, 1974

VERSAILLES-Receiving the “Young Farmer Award” at a dinner last night was James Goettemoeller. Goettemoeller was named in the contest sponsored by the Versailles Jaycees.

——-

Lehman High School will remain on a Daylight Saving Time schedule rather than change to a later starting hour, the Rev. Eugene Vonderhair, principal, has announced.

——-

Supt Roger McGee today issued a reminder to Sidney school children that classes will begin one-half hour later than normal starting Monday. The decision to make the time change came this week after discussion on the safety of school children.

——-

NEWPORT Rosary Altar Society members met Wednesday evening with 40 members present for the installation of officers Ms Elton Pleiman, president, was installed along with Mrs. Bernard Drees, vice president; Mrs. Thomas Siegel, secretary, and Mrs. Alvin Barlage, treasurer.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE-The New Knoxville PTA is planning a donkey basketball game for Jan. 20Riders will be members of the faculty and also the Hoge Hookers City Team.

25 years

January 12, 1999

Herb Schlater of Sidney received the Zenith Community Service Award at the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards banquet Tuesday night. More than 100 Chamber members and guests also witnessed the formal change of officers and the naming of Beautification Award winners at the event, held at the Sidney Holiday Inn.

——-

WASHINGTON (AP)- Warning: Furbys could be a threat to national security. The National Security Agency has banned the popular mechanical pets from its Fort Meade premises in Maryland. In an internal message to workers, the NSA issued a warning about the toy, which is embedded with a computer chip that allows it to utter 200 words -100 in English and 100 in “Furbish.”

