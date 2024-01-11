Boys basketball notes: Fort Loramie hosting MLK Classic on Sunday

Fort Loramie’s Alex Boerger shoots with pressure from Houston’s Jeff Leist during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie. The Redskins are hosting their third annual MLK Classic on Sunday. Aside from Fort Loramie, Russia and Anna also have matchups in the tournament. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Mason Boerger drives against Houston’s Rusty Vondenhuevel during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Luke Crim looks to get past Fort Loramie’s Mason Boerger at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Max Maurer shoots with pressure from Houston’s Jeff Leist during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie. Maurer scored 16 points and had five rebounds and five assists in a 45-39 overtime victory. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Eli Heitkamp drives past Houston’s Reagan Steiner at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Jeff Leist looks to pass while covered by Fort Loramie’s Noah Mannier at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Ethan Krieger works to keep the ball from Fort Loramie’s Carter Gasson, left, and Mason Boerger, at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Rusty Vondenhuevel passes while covered by Fort Loramie’s Max Maurer at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Ethan Krieger drives against Fort Loramie’s Mason Boerger at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Anthony Pollock drives past Fort Loramie’s Max Maurer at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie is hosting its third annual MLK Classic on Sunday. Three Shelby County teams will play in the six-game event, as well as some other standout teams from West Central Ohio.

Russia’s game against Anwerp, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., looks to be the highlight of the day. The Raiders (11-0) were ranked No. 2 in Div. IV in the first Associated Press state poll of the season while Antwerp (10-0) received votes but wasn’t ranked.

Antwerp is led by 6-foot-4 senior Landon Brewer, who was named the Green Meadows Conference player of the year last season. He has surpassed 1,000 career points and is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Three other players average 8.5 points or more, including senior Carson Altimus, who is averaging 13 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

If Antwerp is victorious on Friday against Edgerton, it will be the third undefeated team Russia has faced in the last three weeks. Russia is scheduled to host Jackson Center (6-5) on Friday.

Anna (5-6) is scheduled to close out the event at 7:30 p.m. by facing Arlington (6-4). The Red Devils haven’t played since beating McComb 61-40 on Jan. 5. They won their first four games but have lost four of their last six.

Anna, which is scheduled to host Fort Loramie on Friday, lost by one point to each Botkins and St. Henry last weekend. They’ve lost three games by one point this season.

Fort Loramie (3-7) will open the day at noon against Sycamore Mohawk (7-4). Mohawk has won three straight games entering a tough conference game against Colonel Crawford on Friday.

The Redskins have gone through growing pains under first-year coach Mitch Westerheide. Fort Loramie has no returning lettermen from last season’s 18-7 squad and has lost six games by 10 points or more. The Redskins snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday by beating Houston 45-39 in overtime.

St. Marys Memorial (7-2) is scheduled to face Dublin Jerome (3-8) at 1:30, Tri-Village (10-1) is scheduled to face Marion Local (3-5) at 3 p.m. and Minster (3-4) is scheduled to face Toledo Christian (8-1) at 6 p.m.

Tickets are good for all games. Presale tickets are available at participating schools; adult presale tickets are $10 and student presale tickets are $5. All tickets sold at the door on Sunday are $15.

All program’s JV squads will also face off in Fort Loramie’s junior high school gymnasium. A JV schedule can be found at FortLoramieAthletics.com.

Fort Loramie rallies, beats Houston in overtime

Fort Loramie rallied in the second half and beat Houston 45-39 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

The Wildcats used 13-9 scoring advantages in the first and second quarter to take a 26-18 halftime lead. But Fort Loramie used a 12-10 advantage in the third and 9-3 edge in the fourth to force overtime, then outscored Houston 6-0 in the extra period.

Alex Boerger scored 16 points for Fort Loramie (3-7, 2-4 SCAL) and had five rebounds and four steals. Max Maurer scored 16 points and had five rebounds and five assists.

Skylar Bowman led Houston (2-11, 1-5) with 12 points. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Fairlawn on Friday.

Sidney dominates Greenville for 2nd straight win

Sidney earned its second consecutive win on Tuesday by beating Greenville 56-41 on the road to improve to 7-5 overall and 5-4 in Miami Valley League play.

Julius Spradling led the Yellow Jackets with 21 points and had six rebounds, five steals and four assists. A’Zon Steele scored 16 points and had five rebounds and Jayce Daniel scored 15 points and had six rebounds and five assists. Mitchell Davis brought down 13 rebounds.

Sidney led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, 33-19 at halftime and 47-30 at the end of the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to travel to Troy on Friday.

Botkins rallies, beats Marion Local 49-46

The Trojans won their third consecutive game on Tuesday by rallying in the fourth quarter to beat Marion Local.

The Flyers led 39-35 going into the fourth, but Botkins used a 14-7 edge in the quarter to earn the win.

Collin Doseck and Rylyn Paul each scored 14 points. Paul made the go-ahead basket on a 3 early in the quarter.

Botkins is scheduled to host Parkway on Saturday. The Panthers (8-3) are in a four-way tie for first place in Midwest Athletic Conference play entering a game at Versailles on Friday.

FORT LORAMIE MLK CLASSIC SCHEDULE

12:00 p.m. – Fort Loramie (2-6) vs. Mohawk (5-4)

1:30 p.m. – St. Marys (5-2) vs. Dublin Jerome (3-6)

3:00 p.m. – Marion Local (3-3) vs. Tri-Village (9-0)

4:30 p.m. – Russia (9-0) vs. Antwerp (8-0)

6:00 p.m. – Minster (3-2) vs. Toledo Christian (6-1)

7:30 p.m. – Anna (5-4) vs. Arlington (5-4)

All games played on Sunday at Fort Loramie.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.