Auxiliary discusses upcoming events

FORT LORAMIE — The American Legion Auxiliary Post 355 met in December and discussed dates of future events.

The next Bar Bingo events will be held on Jan. 26 and Feb. 9. October’s Bar Bingo funds went to the youth on the Giving Tree at St. Michael’s and to the Clear Creek Farms children. The November funds have not been donated.

Future blood drive dates are Feb. 20, April 16, June 18, Aug. 20, Oct. 15 and Dec. 17.

The annual gun raffle will be held on Feb. 17. The Legion be serving shredded chicken sandwiches and potato salad. All auxiliary members are asked to bring finger foods. Don Gusching will be making bean soup. On Feb. 12 they will cook the eggs and chop the onions and on Feb. 14 they will cook the chicken and potatoes.

Fish fry dates will be Feb. 23, March 1, March 15 and March 29. There will be coleslaw and bread with tartar sauce. All auxiliary members are asked to bring a covered dish to share. The newly formed Legion committees will help with set up and prep the day before the fry.

The district meeting will be held on March 3. Minster and Celina will be hosting the Buckeye Girls State meeting this year.

In other business, a discussion has been ongoing about starting a scholarship fund with help from the Fort Loramie Education Foundation and the foundation will choose who the recipient will be. A possible donation to The Veterans Lounge at Edison State Community College in Piqua will be discussed at a later meeting.