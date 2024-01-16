Jackson Center laundromat reopens under new management

Shane Legge, the new owner of the Jackson Center Laundromat, poses next to the new dryers. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Laundromat, located at 304 E. Pike St., is now under new ownership.

Shane Legge and his wife, Kirstyn, bought the laundromat after the previous owner retired from Honda a few months ago and shortly after decided to sell the property as it became too difficult for him to maintain, forcing him to close the doors. When his co-worker Shane, who currently works at Honda as an engineer, heard this news, he and his wife decided to purchase it from him.

The Legges feel every community deserves a laundromat. This will be the couple’s first commercial property as they own some rental properties in Anna, where they live.

Shortly after buying new washers and dryers and performing cosmetic repairs to the building, the business is officially back up and running. It will still be 24/7, as the only major change was in ownership. As for the car wash attached to it, it is currently under routine repair. They plan on reopening it at the beginning of March 2024.