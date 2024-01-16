Boys basketball notes: Anna loses fourth game of season by one point

Anna’s Brady Wenning looks to get around Arlington’s Elijah Frysinger during a game in the Fort Loramie MLK Classic on Sunday. Wenning scored a team-high 16 points for the Rockets, which lost 57-56. It’s their fourth one-point loss of the season. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Trey Heitkamp drives past Arlington’s Ayden Cavinee at Fort Loramie on Sunday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Derek Madden passes during a game against Arlington in the Fort Loramie MLK Classic on Sunday. Madden scored 11 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Alex Shappie and Arlington’s Jase Vermillion reach for a loose ball at Fort Loramie on Sunday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brady Wenning shoots as Arlington’s Brady Griggs defends at Fort Loramie on Sunday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Jacob Feroze drives against Arlington’s Brady Kin during a game in the Fort Loramie MLK Classic on Sunday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Jacob Feroze shoots as Arlington’s Caden Russell defends at Fort Loramie on Sunday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Evan Myers drives against Arlington’s Ayden Cavinee at Fort Loramie on Sunday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Mason Carey shoots as Arlington’s Wyatt Berry defends during a game in the Fort Loramie MLK Classic on Sunday. Carey scored 12 points for the Rockets. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

FORT LORAMIE — Anna couldn’t hold on and suffered its fourth one-point loss of the season on Sunday in the nightcap of the Fort Loramie MLK Classic.

The Rockets led through most of the first three quarters but lost 57-56 to Arlington to drop to 6-7 overall.

Anna led 30-27 at halftime and pushed its lead to six points early in the third. But the Red Devils dominated the rest of the quarter. Ayden Cavinee hit a 3 with 2:10 left to give Arlington (7-4) a 41-39 lead.

The Red Devils led 45-41 at the end of the third and pushed their lead to 53-44 midway through the quarter. Derek Madden hit two late 3s to help the Rockets narrow the gap, and Brady Wenning made a put-back to complete a 10-0 run which gave Anna a one-point lead.

But Cavinee made a basket with 38 seconds left to put Arlington ahead 55-54, then Brady Kin made two free throws with 16 seconds left to increase the lead to three points.

Arlington called a timeout, then Anna used its last timeout before throwing the ball in. The Red Devils had three fouls and committed their fourth after Anna got it across half court with about seven seconds left.

Anna worked the ball in from in front of its own bench to Mason Carey, who was a few feet inside the left wing. Carey took a couple of dribbles forward, pulled up and hit a jumper with about four seconds left, and Arlington let the clock wind down and walked off the court.

Wenning led the Rockets with 16 points while Carey finished with 12 and Madden finished with 11.

Caden Russell and Brady Griggs each scored 12 points for Arlington while Jase Vermillion scored 10. Cavinee finished with nine and Kin finished with eight.

Anna led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter before Arlington cut the gap to 3 at halftime.

Anna lost a pair of games by one point last weekend; the squad lost 50-49 to Botkins on Jan. 5 and 58-57 to St. Henry on Jan. 6. The Rockets lost 41-40 to Jackson Center on Dec. 19.

Anna is scheduled to travel to Jackson Center this Friday.

Russia moves up to No. 1 in D-IV AP poll

Russia moved up to No. 1 in Division IV in this week’s Associated Press state poll. The Raiders received four of 10 first-place votes, two less than No. 2 Warren JFK. But the Raiders edged Warren JFK by four points in total voting for first place.

Botkins has three-game winning streak snapped

The Trojans lost 43-39 to Parkway at the Botkins Athletic Center on Saturday, which broke a three-game winning streak.

Botkins led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime but trailed 32-30 at the end of the third and was outscored 11-9 in the fourth.

Camdyn Paul led the Trojans (9-2) with 11 points while Dylan Topp scored 10.

Botkins is scheduled to travel to Minster on Tuesday.

