VFW donates to Wilma Valentine Childcare, Camp Dalanda

Gary King, left to right, commander VFW Post 4230; and Duane Mullen, Chaplain VFW Post 4239; stand with front, Wilma Valentine students. The VFW recently donated funds to the Wilma Valentine Childcare program. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Shelby County Memorial Post 4239 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has recently donated more than $4,000 to local organizations in support of their activities that benefit children and families.

Locally, during the Match Day outreach coordinated by the Sidney Community Foundation, Wilma Valentine Childcare and Camp Dalanda received donations.

Wilma Valentine Childcare, Childrens Home Road provides quality day care for children ages 3, 4, and 5 with an emphasis on services to families whose children are experiencing developmental delays or have been diagnosed with handicapping conditions.

Camp Dalanda is an outdoor experience near Houston that enriches the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities. The organization offers a variety of social and recreational programs, which are enjoyed by individuals from every part of Shelby County.

Within the umbrella of honor and support for United States military veterans, VFW Post 4239 provides funding both nationally and locally.

The VFW National Home for Children is located in Easton Rapids, Michigan. The National Home is a place where families left behind by war can remain together. The National Home has evolved to meet the changing needs of America’s military and veterans’ families. One thing has remained constant: the National Home’s commitment to honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military by providing help and hope for their children and families.

VFW Post 4239 supports the Veteran Services Food Pantry that is eligible for all Shelby County Veterans / surviving spouses and their dependents. The Veteran Services Food Pantry is collocated with the Shelby County Veteran Services office on the first floor of the Monumental Building in downtown Sidney.