Collins Drees, left, 5, and Avery Westerheide, 6, both of Fort Loramie, dance along to the cheers of Anna cheerleaders during the MLK Classic at Fort Loramie High School on Sunday, Jan. 14. Collins is the daughter of Curtis and Kara Drees. Avery is the daughter of Mitch and Taylor Westerheide.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News