SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having a Karaoke Night on Friday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public age 50 or better. There will be light refreshments available and a door prize. You don’t have to sing, just come and enjoy an evening of music.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. For more information, contact the Center at: 937-492-5266.