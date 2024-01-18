Out of the past

125 Years

January 18, 1899

Miss Emma Graham has been elected librarian of the Sidney Public Library, with Miss Belle Haines as assistant. The salary is placed at $250 a year each.

E.J. Griffis and Company are building a one-story addition to their warehouse and flour mill to be used as a storehouse for flour.

100 Years

January 18, 1924

At a meeting of the trustees of the Presbyterian Homes held yesterday, plans for the erection of the first unit of buildings on the Russell farms, northwest of Sidney, were approved, and the specifications ordered placed in the hands of bidders as soon as possible. The first unit will be complete in itself, accommodating about 40 persons. The trustees plan to break ground for this building in March.

Members of the Music and Art Department of the Women’s club and their guests were entertained with a special program under the direction of Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson in the First Baptist church last evening. Participating in the program were: Mrs. Sam Harmon, Miss Mary Bess Christian, Miss Clara Kramer, Miss Irene Bustetter, Franklin Schaefer, Mrs. Fred L. Griffis, Mrs. G.U. Rhees, and Miss Wilson.

75 Years

January 18, 1949

Delivery of the new township fire truck was made to the Sidney fire department last yesterday afternoon by the sales representative of the American Fire Apparatus company, Battle Creek, Mich. Fire Chief Elmer Weipert said the truck would be in use about the middle of next week to replace the present township truck.

A budget approving $519,367 for 1949 county government expenses was announced today by county commissioners. The new budget represents an increase of $22,264 in appropriations.

Selection of E.J. Garmhausen, Sidney attorney, as Red Cross fund campaign chairman in Shelby county for 1949 was revealed today by the board of directors. He succeeds Huber Beery who served as chairman for the past two years.

50 Years

January 18, 1974

The 670-member Shelby County Farm Bureau will launch a campaign to push membership to a new high Jan 30, County President Roger Lentz announced today. Membership Committee members include Richard Ward, Orange Twp.; William Stemn, Van Buren Twp.; Wayne Gerber, Jackson Twp.; Donald Leist, Cynthian Twp.: Robert Lehmkuhl, McLean Twp.; and Roger Lentz, Turtle Creek Twp.

Four Sidney Police officers were in St. Marys Wednesday taking part in an alcohol breathalyzer re-training session. Attending were Lt. Robert Bascore, Sgts. Earle Staley, Richard Krouskop and Bruce Burgoyne.

At last night’s meeting of the Shelby County Board of Education, Supt Bunnell swore in three new members. Newly elected member Harold F. Hollenbacher, along with two re-elected members, John C. Jelley and William Allenbaugh, took the oath of office.

Anthony “Tony” Gilardi, 76, is a warm-hearted, good-natured Italian who has survived some hard times. He is known throughout the Sidney area in connection with A.M. Gilardi and Sons Fruit, Inc. on East Court Street. Today the business has blossomed into a full-scale operation in several communities and now includes Gilardi’s Spaghetti and Pizza House.

25 years

January 18, 1999

The crowning of a new queen highlighted Sunday’s Shelby County Pork Producers Annual Banquet at the Holiday Inn. Jennifer Bornhorst of Fort Loramie High School, daughter of Tony and Joyce Bornhorst, is the 1999 Shelby County Pork Industry queen. She was chosen from a field of four candidates and replaces Brandi Blakeman.

The decision whether to declare snow emergencies lies with Shelby County Sheriff Mark Schemmel, Commissioner John Laws said during Thursday’s meeting of Shelby County Commissioners. Laws said he has received several phone calls from county residents concerning the declaration of snow emergencies. “I’ve told them that’s the sheriff’s decision,” said Laws. “He’s the elected official and his decision is final.”

Schemmel has decided against declaring snow emergencies as is done in other counties on the scale of level 1, 2 or 3. Instead, he would declare a “winter travel snow emergency” to prohibit travel on county roads in bad weather conditions. This would be comparable to a level 3 snow emergency.

