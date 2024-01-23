By Kimberly Pistone

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties at its December meeting.

According to Director Doug Ahler’s report, the Land Bank has acquired a total of 118 units, with 75 being disposed of using various means. There are currently six properties in foreclosure, and one property in Sidney which is being used by the local fire and police for training while the Land Bank waits for monies to be available for demolition. Several nuisance properties have been identified and will likely be included in the upcoming housing grant.

The Wagner contractor was granted a verbal extension of 14 days to complete their tasks, but it will likely take longer. Phase II will start exploring what is underground and will likely begin in March. It is necessary because five of the 12 buildings had previously collapsed. The demolition of the furnace (or cupola) used in the liquidization of metal to produce Wagner Ware has not yet been determined.

The 2024 budget was reviewed and passed. The Land Bank continues to apply for grants and search for additional funding. There will be additional housing grant monies available in 2024 with a maximum of $500,000 per county. There will also likely be a $1,000,000 brownfield grant available in 2024.

Total expenses for the month were $62,586.55, the majority of which was the bill from CSX for engineering services at the Wagner property. The current balance at the end of November was $509,473.37, of which $200,000 is a loan from the Shelby County Commissioners. The Commissioner Loan has been extended through Dec. 31, 2025.