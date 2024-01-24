BBB offers tips for choosing a gym

By John North

Guest columnist

A new year can mean a fresh start for many. In fact, about 38.5% of US adults set New Year’s resolutions annually according to Insideout Mastery. Among those resolutions, one of the most popular is health/fitness. According to Forbes, 48% of people say improving fitness is a top priority in 2024. If you’re considering fitness as a new year resolution, make sure you choose the right gym for you.

Choosing a gym can be overwhelming, especially if you’ve never had a membership to one. There are plenty of things to consider, such as type of equipment, convenience, hours and so much more. The Better Business Bureau offers tips for choosing a gym:

• Determine your fitness goals, which will help you select a facility perfect for you.

• Do your research. Look at online reviews. Ask family and friends for recommendations about what facility they’re using or have used in the past. Also, ask your physician or family doctor for recommendations.

• Consider location. Is it close to home or work? A good rule of thumb is not to choose a gym more than 15 minutes away.

• Check if your apartment or office building has a gym you can use.

• Consider the type of equipment, classes and other amenities available.

• Be sure the gym is open the days and times you intend to work out.

• Request a tour. Ask about busy times, wait times for equipment, whether classes require pre-registration, availability, cost of trainers, etc. Ask how the gym staff maintains the cleanliness of the facility.

• Ask what happens to your membership if the gym were to close unexpectedly and will your membership renew automatically annually.

• Sign up for a free trial to see if the gym is a good fit for you and meets your needs before you commit. However, make sure you understand the terms and what the price will be once the introductory period is over.

• Consider gym reciprocity. While you may not believe you need it, being able to go to related gyms wherever you may be could come in handy.

• Consider checking into the gym’s childcare opportunities if you have a child you want to bring with you.

• Understand the fees and what they include.

• Read the contract carefully before signing. Make sure any verbal promises are included.

• Know how you can get out of the contract. Many times, specific actions are needed to cancel, such as submitting a cancellation request in writing 30 days before the requested cancellation date.

• Don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics to join right away. A reputable gym will give you enough time to read the contract, tour the facility, do research and make an informed decision.

During your search, you can also reach out to the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org or 937-222-5825. BBB can provide lists of BBB Accredited gyms and Business Profiles on the ones you’re considering.

The writer is the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and the Miami Valley.