It’s for the birds

Jordan Slayton, 4, of Yorkshire, spreads peanut butter onto a pinecone while making a bird feeder. Slayton was taking part in Conservation Story Time at the A.J. Wise Fort Loramie Community Library on Friday, Jan. 26. The event was run by Shelby County Soil and Water representative Amanda Hurley. Jordan is the son of Melinda and Andrew Slayton.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News