Chris Meyer, left, of New Port, and his dad, Tony Meyer, of Fort Loramie, measure the ceiling in a room on the top floor of the Wilderness Trail Museum in Fort Loramie on Friday, Jan. 26. Tony Meyer Construction is lowering the ceilings in several upstairs rooms. Drywall is also being added. The outer walls will get insulation in addition to the drywall. The building was built in 1853.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News