Local investment group included in Forbes list

TROY — Katterhenry Investment Group of NEST Capital in Troy (with offices in Bellefontaine and Dublin) has been recognized on the 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list.

This accolade represents a list of professionals who come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed.

“It is with enormous awe and respect that we get to announce that Katterhenry Investment Group of NEST Capital was recognized on the 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List. We believe this is possible because of the magic that happens when the incredible individuals we get to work with show up every day with an intense commitment to the financial success of our clients, guided by our core values. We could not be more proud or grateful that every human on our team believes in the mission: The best interests of our clients come first. Every. Single. Time,” said Lisa Katterhenry Howe, senior financial advisor and practice partner of Katterhenry Investment Group.

Katterhenry Howe and practice partner, Eric Haubert, senior financial advisor, each have more than 26 years of experience in the financial services industry. Haubert is a graduate of the University of Dayton and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. Katterhenry Howe is a graduate of Miami University and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. For more information, visit www.wfafinet.com.

Katterhenry Investment Group of NEST Capital is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.