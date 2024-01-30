Gateway Arts Council to host The 3 Redneck Tenors

The 3 Redneck Tenors Courtesy photo The 3 Redneck Tenors Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council will host The 3 Redneck Tenors on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Sidney High School Auditorium.

The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the “tenor genre” – their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists is like the Blue-Collar Comedy Tour goes to Carnegie Hall — down home laughs with big city music! It has been said that if Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo, and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be The 3 Redneck Tenors.

Join the three singing cousins as they stomp their way through Broadway’s greatest hits! You’ll hear them belt out their versions of tunes from such favorite shows as “Phantom of the Opera,” “South Pacific,” “Annie,” “Les Misérables,” “Oklahoma,” and many others. Broadway Bound is written by opera veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, and starring Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson, and Grace Lord.

A native of California, tenor Matthew Lord is recognized as a versatile performing artist with a voice capable of encompassing repertoire from the 18th century to works by composers of today. Lord also has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S., including the San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Dallas Opera, Houston Opera, Washington Opera, Portland Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Glimmerglass Opera, Tulsa Opera, The Spoleto Arts Festival among others. He made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in Boris Godunov. Prolific in all kinds of music, Lord also performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera as Piangi in the Hamburg Germany production. Lord’s concert appearances include engagements with the Detroit Symphony, the Juilliard Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, and the Santa Fe Symphony to name a few. He is also a proud graduate of the prestigious Juilliard Opera Center. Lord is the creator and writer of The 3 Redneck Tenors.

Dallas, Texas native Blake Davidson is an award-winning singer who has performed all over the world, and whose range of experience includes opera, symphony, and musical theatre. He received his vocal training at The University of North Texas and has been presented in solo concerts at NYU, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Tokyo Opera House. Davidson has sung with the Anchorage Opera, the Dallas Opera, the Dallas Symphony (on whose Christmas CD he is the featured soloist), the Fort Worth Symphony, and The Florida Orchestra. Performances outside the U.S. include New Zealand’s Auckland Philharmonia and the Filharmonico de Jalisco (Guadalajara, Mexico).

Grace Lord has been in the entertainment industry since she was born. She lived in New York for four years studying musical theater under industry professionals such as Tony Award winners Judith Ivey and Victoria Clark and Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher. After being with 3 Redneck Tenors since it was created, she is thrilled to finally be performing onstage with them.

Who says you can’t wear a cowboy hat and a tuxedo at the same time? The 3 Redneck Tenors are smashing musical stereotypes faster than a banjo on a bender! These singin’ songbirds of the trailer park have seen it all, sing it all, and make us laugh ‘till we double over, reminding us that in life, it’s not just the destination, it’s the journey. Get ready for one side-splitting ride as you go on an excursion that only The 3 Redneck Tenors could deliver… delighting audiences with their vocal prowess and a smorgasbord of songs, ranging from country to Broadway to classical and everything in between!

For information on this show or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.