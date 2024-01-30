SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, will be hosting an evening of food, fun and laughter on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Tickets will be $10 per person and are on sale now at the Senior Center. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 9, 2024

The menu will include baked steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m. the entertainment begins with their own version of the old 1970’s game show “The Newlyweds.” They will be calling it “The Oldlyweds.”

There will be four couples that range in marriage from 15 – 60-plus years. It is sure to be full of laughter and fun. Ellen Keyes, Gateway Arts Council executive director, will be the emcee for the night.